A special teams gaffe by the Patriots got lost in the shuffle, but it led to easy points for the Raiders

Though New England was in position for a double score — closing the first half and opening the second half with points — a communication breakdown wiped out that opportunity.

Somewhat lost in the Patriots’ late collapse in their 30-24 loss to the Raiders Sunday was a special teams gaffe that led to easy points for the home team.

After a promising drive stalled at midfield, the Patriots’ punt team came out, but clearly not everyone was on the same page, and it led to Malcolm Koonce being unblocked as he easily blocked Michael Palardy’s punt.

Two penalties and two plays later, Las Vegas owned a 17-3 lead courtesy of Mack Hollins’s 5-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr.

Advertisement

On the ill-fated punt, protectors Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers pumped their hands in the air, calling on the officials to reset or “bump” the play clock (the common practice of adding time when officials are delayed in setting the ball), but their pleas initially appeared to fall on deaf ears. Several Patriots said coach Bill Belichick and special teams coordinator Cam Achord also were calling for a bump. Eventually the clock was reset, but not everyone was aware.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Phillips and Peppers appeared to be caught off-guard when Joe Cardona snapped the ball to Palardy, which allowed Koonce his free run.

Matthew Slater explained it was a bit of a Catch-22. The goal in that situation is to bleed the clock so the Raiders have little time, but in doing so not all the Patriots were ready, which is why some wanted the bump.

“That’s unfortunate the way that that happened. You wish they would have bumped the clock sooner, but Joe’s thinking, ‘I’ve got to go,’ “ said Slater. “The communication was a little bit delayed because of the tardiness of the bumping of the clock.”

Advertisement

Achord said officials won’t always bump the clock, so they need to be aware of all possible scenarios.

“It was just some communications [issues]. It starts with me on the sideline out to the guys in those situations, making sure we’re alert to whether it is the play clock or anything that’s going on, we’ve got to do a better job,” he said Tuesday. “It starts with me communicating the situations at our hand and getting it corrected moving forward.”

McGrone snagged by Colts

The Patriots lost practice squad linebacker Cameron McGrone when the Colts signed the 2021 fifth-round pick to their 53-man roster.

Injuries prevented McGrone from making an impact in New England, as he has yet to make his professional debut. He appeared to be turning the corner, however, and was promoted to the active roster for the Cardinals game Dec. 12, though he ended up being a game-day inactive.

“Cam’s had a good year,” Belichick said last week. “He missed a little bit of time at the beginning of the year and then had a good stretch there. Then missed a few practices about a month ago or somewhere in there. Then he kind of started to reclimb there. He’s definitely on a positive track.”

Stevenson in the running

Rhamondre Stevenson is a candidate (along with the Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier and the Broncos’ Latavius Murray) for the FedEx ground player of the week after his 172-yard effort in his Las Vegas homecoming … Stevenson ranks sixth in the AFC with 914 rushing yards on 183 carries and seventh in yards from scrimmage with 1,295 … Matthew Judon tops the AFC with 14.5 sacks, while Josh Uche (10.5) is seventh and Deatrich Wise (6.5) is tied for 18th … Nick Folk is second in the NFL with 118 points. He is 28 for 28 on PATs and 30 for 35 on field goals … The Patriots are averaging 21.7 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL and includes a league-high six non-offensive touchdowns … The Patriots were 0 for 1 in the red zone against the Raiders and rank last in the league with 14 touchdowns and 37 possessions (37.8 percent) … Brandon Bolden tweeted that one of his Raiders teammates asked him, “Why every time you in another uniform, it’s a crazy ending?” A longtime Patriot, Bolden also was a member of the Dolphins when they pulled off a last-play stunner in 2018.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.