As teams have adjusted to Bruins’ hot start, they are now finding different ways to win

And that is about where Connor Clifton found himself — after leading the rush — on the way to opening the scoring against the Panthers. Clifton always seemed good with getting the green light to go forward, but until Montgomery arrived, even he usually kept one foot on the brake.

“There’s a lot of times I want our defensemen to be below the weak-side dot,” Montgomery said Tuesday. “That’s just the comfort level of them being OK hanging out there.”

Early in his Bruins tenure, coach Jim Montgomery made it known defensemen needed to contribute to the offense. It was assumed that meant not being shy about getting up the ice and firing away from the point, as Brandon Carlo did in scoringhis first goal of the season in a 7-3 win over the Panthers Monday night. But why stop there?

“One day he came in and was like, ‘Man, I didn’t think I had to worry about you and your lack of aggressiveness,’ ” Clifton said of Montgomery. “He’s like, ‘I want you to go here,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, that sounds great.’ Obviously, there’s a line, right? We want to be part of the offense, but you don’t want to give up some chances you could’ve prevented if you were a little more conservative. You know Monty loves it — we want to be part of that offense and the closer you are to the net, the better your chances. It’s been awesome. It’s been an adjustment, but it’s been great for our team.”

Opponents have enough problems contending with the Bruins’ top scorers without having to worry about Carlo, Clifton, and Co. The Panthers probably would have taken it, if they were told they were going to shut down Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak for a period, and score three goals themselves in the second. Instead, the Panthers found themselves playing catch-up all night.

“I finally found some confidence,” Clifton said after an optional workout at Warrior Ice Arena. “It’s been building since Game 1. I honestly think playing more minutes early in the year helped that. Now, my role’s been more limited and I’ve been trying to play that same way with the less minutes, which is an adjustment. But it’s been going pretty well. I had some talks with Monty. I think I lost my game a couple games ago and I thought last night was really good after two games ago, I kind of struggled. It’s find that balance and maintain that confidence for me.”

So far, it does not seem to matter if the Bruins’ headliners get off to a good start, as long as they show up at some point in the game. They will take a 25-4-2 record into Thursday’s game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

“I think teams have done a really good job of scouting us and they’ve adjusted game plans,” Montgomery said. “And I think a little bit of it is we don’t start out well, then we get to our game for about 10 minutes and we get up, 2-0. Earlier in the year we kept our foot on the gas and we just kept going, and now we take our foot off the gas and kind of manage, it seems like.

“And it’s also that time of year in the season people are starting to think about family time. I don’t care if you’re 25-4 or you’re 4-25, it’s natural, it’s humanistic. It’s a combination of them taking away the middle of the ice and also they’re having 3-4 back all the time. We’re not getting the rush chances we were getting earlier in the year. We did end up moving pucks up walls and staying with it and leading to good entries [against the Panthers]. I think our first three goals were really good entry plays. Those were plays that would have happened at our blue line and now they’re happening at their blue line. And that’s the evolvement of our team. It’s good for us to go through this and find different ways to score.”

Even if the Bruins haven’t been following Montgomery’s plans to a T, they are receiving high grades, as well as threatening team records.

“It’s like being a parent,” Montgomery said. “Your kid has straight A’s and he comes home and you know he should be getting an A in math or English and he comes home with a B. It’s an opportunity to learn, right? But at the end of the semester he still has an A. It’s hard to really bash him about that B.

“It’s a balance you develop. My second year as a head coach we had a really good team and I think I pushed too hard with that group. And I learned that if you’re trying to be perfect you become very negative and then the players kind of start playing safe, and to me safety is a good way to find yourself on the wrong side of a lot of games. You can’t be safe.”

Even if, like Clifton, your primary responsibility is to prevent goals, not score.

“He makes plays out of nothing, which is his instincts and natural abilities,” Montgomery said. “But he also has the ability to make really good decisions on entries, to make good decisions. I think on the offensive zone is where his game can grow the most, just knowing that this is going to work, and having the confidence to go to those areas as a support player. Calculated, but it’s things I want him to do.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.