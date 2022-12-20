Zach Wolinski comes through in clutch for North Andover boys’ basketball in Merrimack Valley upset of No. 5 Andover

With North Andover trailing by two points in the final moments of a Merrimack Valley Conference contest with No. 5 Andover, Wolinski drove into the teeth of the Golden Warriors’ defense, scored a tying layup, and drew a foul. He calmly made the winning free throw to put an exclamation point on his team-high 21 points and cement North Andover’s 67-66 upset over host Andover on Tuesday night.

For as long as North Andover boys’ basketball coach Paul Tanglis can remember, junior Zach Wolinski has been poised and calm in pressure situations.

The Scarlet Knights (2-0) trailed by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, and by four points at the half. North Andover stormed back to take an eight-point lead with just under three minutes remaining, but Andover (1-1) returned the punch with a run to take a 2-point lead with seven seconds to go before Wolinski won it for the Scarlet Knights.

The game was paused momentarily after the Golden Warriors took the late lead because members of Andover’s student section ran onto the court in a premature celebration. When play resumed, Wolinski scored the winning bucket and free throw.

North Andover is a young team — five of the eight players in the rotation are sophomores, including three starters. But as the Scarlet Knights battled their way back into the game, the group maintained its composure.

“In the beginning, we didn’t really believe and weren’t really comfortable,” Tanglis said. “I think that’s the biggest thing with a young team, is that you just have to play with confidence.”