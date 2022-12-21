AMC Entertainment buys ArcLight Cinema in Boston

A spokesperson for the company said the theater plans to open by early spring 2023.

AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron said the move was part of the company’s plans “to enhance our footprint by acquiring superb theaters without significant capital outlays while at the same time exiting under-performing locations,” according to the release. The price of the purchase was not disclosed.

The 13-screen ArcLight Cinema at the Hub on Causeway has remained dark since it announced it wouldn’t reopen after COVID-19-related closures in April 2021 . But the newly built theater apparently will reopen as an AMC multiplex, the company announced in a statement on Monday.

The release also detailed gains from AMC Preferred Equity stock, which has raised $162 million since launching a few months ago. AMC is using that cash to pay down its debt and make strategic acquisitions.

“AMC reduced debt for the third time this year, including most recently by buying back debt at a substantial 61 percent discount and is able to contemplate various opportunities to add theatres to our fleet including just having successfully secured for AMC the attractive former ArcLight Boston,” Aron said in a statement.

The ArcLight — a beloved cinema chain in its native Los Angeles — was one of several higher-end movie theaters to open as part of large mixed-use developments in Boston in recent years. It offered a viewing experience that featured reserved seating and movies projected from film, instead of with digital technology. Ticket prices were slightly higher than those at a typical suburban multiplex, the Globe reported.

It was the second premium downtown theater to close in a month, after the ShowPlace Icon in the Seaport shuttered in March 2021.

The acquisition begs questions about the future of other Boston-area multiplexes, and the longevity of other locations like the AMC in Boston Common.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.