A great big batch of mysteries to get you through the trials of winter weather

The 10 mysteries and thrillers listed here were all published this year and are part of a series, or an equally bingeable body of work by the same author. Fall into them like a kid into a snowbank this winter.

I love that feeling of blazing through a well-written page-turner knowing it’s part of a series with many more titles to devour — it means I don’t have to worry about what to read next.

“The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery,” by Richard Osman

The latest installment of Osman’s best-selling Thursday Murder Club does not disappoint. Our heroes? Four quirky, aging amateur sleuths living in a senior housing complex. Instead of meeting for bingo or basket-weaving, this lovable quartet meets on Thursdays to solve crimes. “Bullet” is the third installment of the charming series that began with “The Thursday Murder Club” (2020) and “The Man Who Died Twice” (2021).

“The Rising Tide,” by Ann Cleeves

Having devoured Tana French’s catalog, I picked up Cleeves to fill that eerie, dreary UK mystery-shaped hole in my life.

With shades of Miss Marple, Cleeves’s Vera Stanthorpe is an older detective who has her own way of doing things. The books are usually set on some remote UK island, and a world unto their own. Vera’s 10th case here is set on the tidal island of Lindisfarne.

Part of the fun of a Cleeves book is learning about the geography and culture of the location she describes. It’s one reason I also loved her Shetland series, named for the gray, windswept Scottish islands where they are set, and adapted for TV by the BBC. Start with the award-winning first installment, “Raven Black,” starring lone wolf detective Jimmy Perez. Intriguing characters, well-devised plot-twists, no cliches, no cheese.

Authors Jacqueline Winspear, Kate Quinn, and Anthony Horowitz. Handout, Laura Jucha, Anna Lythgoe

“The Twist of a Knife,” by Anthony Horowitz

Nobody does whodunnits like Horowitz. He lays discreet breadcrumb trails that only become clear at the end. I read his Hawthorne books twice to see how he did it. “Knife” is the fourth installment in his best-selling Daniel Hawthorne series, which sees a best-selling author named Anthony Horowitz following a case with eccentric ex-detective Daniel Hawthorne. The novel’s fictional Horowitz is so closely rendered to real life that a first-time reader of the author may wonder if the story is true. I look forward to each Hawthorne book, and Horowitz’s trademark dry humor and plot twists, determined to finally solve one — I haven’t guessed right yet.

“A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny

Penny just dropped the 18th installment of her best-selling mystery series starring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. It might be the coziest mystery series that doesn’t include baked goods in the title. I envy the reader who gets to dive into all 18 books, largely set in the Quebec village of Three Pines, in present day. They’re also the basis for a new Amazon Prime series, “Three Pines,” starring Alfred Molina.

“A Sunlit Weapon,” by Jacqueline Winspear

Winspear’s best-selling “Maisie Dobbs” series exudes late 1920s-England charm. Maisie is a young single woman in post-WWI London when we first meet her, a professional freelancing PI who’s decided to hang a shingle. Book one, “Maisie Dobbs,” is light on mystery, heavy on backstory, but the series picks up. With “Sunlit,” the series is now into the WWII era, and includes an American serviceman gagged in a barn, a pilot’s death, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

“A Song of Comfortable Chairs,” by Alexander McCall Smith

No. 23 in the cult-favorite cozy mystery series No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency hit shelves in September. Precious Ramotswe is the “lady detective” here, and the long-running national best-selling series has a legion of fans. If you haven’t yet discovered the Botswana-set series, adapted into an excellent and all-too-short-lived HBO series, this may be the cozy stack you need to read this winter — in a comfortable chair, of course.

“The Bangalore Detectives Club,” by Harini Nagendra

The first installment of Nagendra’s new series, set in 1920s Bangalore, released to critical acclaim in ‘22. When a party turns to a murder scene, “sari-wearing detective” and mathematician Kaveri decides to hunt down the killer. It’s billed as perfect for fans of The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency, and captivates with similar charm. (The first sentence: “The stranger was from Majjigepura, the village of buttermilk.”) The next book in the series is due out in March.

While the last three titles on this list aren’t part of a series, they’re so engrossing you’ll want to read everything the authors ever wrote. And each has plenty to choose from.

“The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn

Quinn found her niche with historical-fiction-mystery. Her 2021 bestseller “Rose Code” grips, with an ending you’ll never see coming. Ditto for Quinn’s “The Alice Network.” “Diamond Eye” is based on a true story: In 1937, Kiev, history student Mila Pavlichenko goes from library worker to deadly sniper fighting Hitler. Again, a cameo from Eleanor Roosevelt.

“Insomnia,” by Sarah Pinborough

Pinborough followed up her bestseller-turned-Netflix series “Behind Her Eyes” with this 2022 page-turner about a dark family history threatening to repeat itself. She’s got a deep back catalog in various genres, including the YA thriller “13 Minutes.”

“The Island,” by Adrian McKinty

McKinty’s haunting images stuck with me (in a good way). The pace is faster than a good episode of “Breaking Bad,” the plot twists insane, some of the gore could rival scenes in “Game of Thrones,” and pitch-perfect dialogue makes this family-vacation-from-hell a tale to remember. I can see why it’s been picked up by Hulu. Thankfully, the Belfast-born McKinty has dozens of other books, including 2019′s award-winning thriller “The Chain” — acquired by Paramount Pictures — and his Edgar Award-winning Sean Duffy series.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.