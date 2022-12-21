For Steve Carell, an impressive second act

Carell could have coasted on his comedic persona for the rest of his life, but instead he’s chosen to challenge himself and his fans with forays into serious drama.

Then it was off to sitcom stardom for the Acton native, with Carell reaching a much larger audience as the ever-clueless Michael Scott on NBC’s “The Office.” In my view, his portrayal of Scott stands as one of the greatest sustained comic performances in TV history.

Steve Carell initially made his mark in comedy as a quick-witted correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”

Yes, he’s made his share of movie comedies along the way, and his sitcom “Space Force” was canceled by Netflix after only two seasons. But he’s also sought roles that demonstrate his impressive range.

On Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” Carell played Mitch Kessler, a news anchor facing sexual misconduct allegations. Even as “The Morning Show” went downhill, Carell’s performance only got better and more layered.

With Hulu’s “The Patient,” the 60-year-old Carell has again proven he’s got the chops to handle the most challenging dramatic roles. He plays Alan Strauss, a therapist in mourning for his late wife who is kidnapped by serial killer Sam Fortner (a terrific Domhnall Gleeson) and chained to a bed in Sam’s basement.

Sam wants Dr. Strauss to cure him of his murderous impulses. And if his captive fails, the consequences will be … Well, let’s just say the clock is ticking.

A harrowing situation to say the least, and it opens the door for over-acting, for melodramatic excess. But Carell doesn’t overplay a single scene.

He brings us inside the mind of a man who, in the therapy sessions with Sam, is fighting for his life with all the clinical skills at his disposal while trying to keep panic at bay. Then, in solitary moments, Carell subtly reveals the slow but steady awakening of a man coming to terms with his own past mistakes as a father.

While watching “The Patient,” which you should, you won’t think of Michael Scott once.

More broadly, Carell’s trajectory stands as proof that an acting career need not be a matter of either-or, of checking one box and sticking with it. His choices reinforce the wisdom of a motto attributed to the great Elaine May: “The only safe thing is to take a chance.”

