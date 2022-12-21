fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rideshare, delivery drivers rally at the State House for higher pay, union rights

By Katie Johnston Globe Staff,Updated December 21, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and GrubHub drivers and their supporters launched a protest caravan from East Boston Memorial Park to the Massachusetts State House to demand higher pay and union rights. The protestors were reflected in one of the caravan cars.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Hundreds of rideshare and delivery drivers caravanned from East Boston to the State House Wednesday morning to demand higher wages and the right to form a union. High gasoline and maintenance costs are eating into pay from Uber, Lyft, Grubhub, and DoorDash, drivers said, with some of them working 60 hours a week to support their families. Drivers are sometimes suddenly blocked by the apps, they said, instantly losing their income with little recourse.

The drivers were joined by community advocates and unions including the Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild and 32BJ SEIU, which has been organizing drivers since September.

Gig economy drivers were the focus of a contentious ballot question proposal earlier this year that would have formally classified them as independent contractors, locking in their ability to work whenever they want — but forgoing the full slate of protections they’re entitled to under state law, including forming a union. The Supreme Judicial Court threw out the ballot question in June, ruling that the tech industry-backed initiative was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Delivery drivers and union activists rallied outside the State House Wednesday.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video