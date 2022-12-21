Rideshare, delivery drivers rally at the State House for higher pay, union rights

Hundreds of rideshare and delivery drivers caravanned from East Boston to the State House Wednesday morning to demand higher wages and the right to form a union. High gasoline and maintenance costs are eating into pay from Uber, Lyft, Grubhub, and DoorDash, drivers said, with some of them working 60 hours a week to support their families. Drivers are sometimes suddenly blocked by the apps, they said, instantly losing their income with little recourse.

The drivers were joined by community advocates and unions including the Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild and 32BJ SEIU, which has been organizing drivers since September.