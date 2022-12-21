H&M pulls Justin Bieber merchandise from stores after singer calls it ‘trash’

Hennes & Mauritz AB has halted sales of its Justin Bieber collection, after the singer accused the retailer of selling clothes depicting him without his consent.

“H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments” from stores, a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The clothes that caused the singers’ rage included sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding. H&M offered no details on the financial impact of its decision to pull the products, or how much stock it had. The retailer has previously sold Bieber’s concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.