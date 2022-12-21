Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 13) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A slaty-backed gull, native to Asia, was found at the Provincetown breakwater. Other birds in Provincetown Harbor included a purple sandpiper, a black guillemot, 48 dovekies, a common murre, 2 thick-billed murres, 100 razorbills, a lesser black-backed gull, and 3 Iceland gulls.
Tens of thousands of dovekies passed by the Cape over a few days, including almost 19,000 tallied at First Encounter Beach in Eastham. Several thousand were also counted from Provincetown and Dennis beaches. Dozens were stranded away from the water and brought to wildlife rehabilitators.
From Race Point to Herring Cove in Provincetown, sightings included a Pacific loon, a snow goose, 2,400 red-breasted mergansers, 3,000 dovekies, 180 common murres, 1,200 razorbills, a glaucous gull, 10 Iceland gulls, 115 black-legged kittiwakes, a great shearwater, and a Lapland longspur.
Other sightings around the Cape included a continuing common gallinule in Mashpee, a glaucous gull in Osterville, 2 Cory’s shearwaters and 2 laughing gulls in Barnstable, 6 red crossbills in Orleans, and an evening grosbeak and a short-eared owl in Eastham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.