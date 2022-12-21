Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 13) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A slaty-backed gull, native to Asia, was found at the Provincetown breakwater. Other birds in Provincetown Harbor included a purple sandpiper, a black guillemot, 48 dovekies, a common murre, 2 thick-billed murres, 100 razorbills, a lesser black-backed gull, and 3 Iceland gulls.

Tens of thousands of dovekies passed by the Cape over a few days, including almost 19,000 tallied at First Encounter Beach in Eastham. Several thousand were also counted from Provincetown and Dennis beaches. Dozens were stranded away from the water and brought to wildlife rehabilitators.