Jazz club and restaurant in the works for Nubian Square

A Boston-area neighborhood is about to get jazzy.

Jazz Urbane Cafe, a 200-seat jazz club and restaurant, is heading for the Bolling Building in Roxbury’s Nubian Square. The cafe will be an “urban arts venue” that spotlights local and national artists “who define and celebrate the diverse cultural traditions that make Boston a unique and global city,” according to its website.

The cafe received approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this month. Its owners, local entrepreneurs Bill Banfield, Nia Grace, and Turahn Dorsey, are hoping for a June 2023 opening, according to their attorney Lesley Delaney Hawkins.