I’m politically engaged, but can only do so much. How do I turn down requests to get involved?

I am somewhat politically engaged, but after many years of it, I have learned to conserve some of my energy. Nonetheless, I am frequently asked to become engaged in causes by people who are themselves engaged in them. If it’s a national issue of some kind, I can just mention something else I’ve done for the cause and be done with it. It’s harder when it’s a local issue, such as a building being built somewhere, especially when it’s a relatively close friend. People take neighborhood things more personally. What’s a good way to beg off without looking like a slacker?

J.D. / Cambridge

It’s more a question of begging off without feeling like a slacker, because you can’t control how people perceive your actions. And it’s hard, these days, it really is. One thing I’ve been banging on about for a year now is that the pandemic is not “over,” that its emotional and cognitive toll on people is ongoing, and that a lot of us were pretty burned out before 2020.

And in this played-out plague denouement, we’re all trying to figure out our priorities and make some uncomfortable cuts. We’ve got our Bucket List items, the activities and relationships that are vital and un-give-uppable, the things we clung to in the early days or flew back to as soon as we were able. And many of us have our Chuck-It Lists as well, the things that we’ve realized don’t actually matter, the habits and hobbies that we’d clung to out of inertia, that we jettisoned when life got turned upside down.

And then there’s all that stuffing in between — the things that were worth doing at one point but now, with less mental energy and more logistical complications, maybe aren’t anymore. Things that aren’t on the Bucket or the Chuck-It List, but the...“With-Luck-It” List. As in, “With luck I can make this happen, but probably not.” Bucket and Chuck-It are simple: You know when you’ve done the right thing. Bucket and Chuck-It are about being true to your authentic self; you feel good when you think about those lists. The With-Luck-It List feels like a teacher asking you if you actually tried on the exam.

I think the only way to be OK with the non-OKness of the With-Luck-It List is to be honest when friends ask. That yeah, you would really, truly like to participate in their projects, but you simply can’t. Let that vulnerability show. It does hurt to find out that a friend isn’t as invested in you, or your passions, as you’d thought, but chances are they’ve been in similar positions with other friends’ projects. Let them experience their disappointment, and also make it clear to them that your honesty is a sign of respect, that you’re not going to waste their time with promises you can’t keep. Anyone who works with volunteers will truly appreciate your forthcomingness on this point.

