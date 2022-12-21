Recipes: Cook up collard greens for New Year’s Day in the hopes of good fortune

Every year on January 1, Black families around the United States eat braised collards for good luck and prosperity (the greens look like folded paper money). The tradition represents a convergence of cultures — American greenbacks melded with cooking techniques similar to what we saw in Ethiopia, where we tasted multiple versions of the hardy greens. We prefer the lighter, brighter, more flavorful version in which the greens are cooked without meat. In the East African dish called sukuma wiki, hearty collards cook with alliums, spices, and tomatoes until tender and silky, yielding wholesome yet satisfying braised greens. And for an even simpler take, slow-cooked collards are fortified by a base of shallots and tomato paste and brightened by the addition of fresh ginger.

Gomen wat translates as collard greens stew. Ethiopian butter, made from fermented milk, infuses dishes to which it’s added — including the gomen wat we sampled — with a unique depth of flavor and appealing funkiness, not unlike a fragrant cheese. Indian ghee, which is easier to find, is a reasonably good substitute. Look for ghee in either the refrigerator section near the butter or in the grocery aisle near the coconut oil. If you cannot find it, use salted butter in its place but also add 1 teaspoon white miso along with the broth to subtly boost flavor. If collard greens are not available, curly kale will work, but reduce the greens’ cooking time to 15 to 20 minutes.

Remember to reserve 1 tablespoon of the minced ginger to stir in at the end. It adds a bright zing to the rich, stewed greens.

3 tablespoons ghee (see headnote)

1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger, divided

¾ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 bunch (about 1 pound) collard greens, stemmed and roughly chopped

1½ cups low-sodium beef, chicken, or vegetable broth

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 or 2 Fresno or serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large pot set over medium heat, melt the ghee. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic, 2 tablespoons of ginger, the cardamom, and the turmeric. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

Add about half of the collards and cook, stirring, until slightly wilted, then add the remaining greens. Stir in the broth and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards are tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Off heat, stir in the chili(es), lemon juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon ginger. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a serving dish.

East African Braised Collards With Tomatoes (Sukuma Wiki) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

East African Braised Collards With Tomatoes (Sukuma Wiki)

Makes 4 servings

In our version of the East African dish sukuma wiki, we add chopped leaves by the handful to the skillet, stirring in more as the mound wilts down. This is a great accompaniment to roasted or grilled meats, chicken, or seafood. Or, serve it as a light vegetarian main with a starch alongside for soaking up the flavorful brothy liquid. Rice works nicely, but corn bread would be delicious, too.

Don’t worry about thoroughly drying the greens after washing. A little water clinging to the leaves creates steam that helps the greens wilt down as they’re piled into the skillet.

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 serrano chili, stemmed and chopped

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 14½-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 medium bunch (about 1 pound) collard greens, stemmed and chopped

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until golden brown, 4 to 7 minutes.

Add the chili, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes with juices, scraping up any browned bits.

Add ¾ cup water and the collards, stirring in large handfuls at a time as the greens wilt; this may take a few minutes. Cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are tender and slightly brothy, 30 to 35 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a serving dish.

Collard Greens Stewed With Tomato, Shallots, and Ginger Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Collard Greens Stewed With Tomato, Shallots, and Ginger

Makes 4 servings

These silky, long-cooked collard greens are rich yet light, bringing the collards’ vegetal flavor to the forefront. Serve as a side dish or as the main attraction, with corn bread alongside to soak up the braising liquid.

And make sure not to rush the cooking time — cooked slowly over low heat, the collards become meltingly tender.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 medium shallots or 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1 bunch (1 pound) collard greens, stemmed, leaves chopped into rough 1-inch pieces

Fried shallots or toasted sesame seeds, optional, for garnish

In a large Dutch oven set over medium heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and ¼ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 4 minutes.

Add the tomato paste, soy sauce, sugar, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until the liquid has evaporated and the ginger and tomato paste begin to stick to the bottom of the pot, 1½ to 2 minutes. Stir in the collards a handful at a time, then add 4 cups water, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards are completely tender, 50 to 60 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the fried shallots or toasted sesame seeds, if using.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.