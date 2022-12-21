Ashland doctor charged with punching police officer at Jan. 6 insurrection caught on police bodycam video, authorities say

An FBI affidavit said body camera footage captured Starer as she allegedly struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer inside the building during the bloody tumult.

Starer, a specialist in addiction treatment and obstetrics and gynecology, is seen approaching officers inside the Capitol around the 1:00 mark of this clip .

Police body camera footage uploaded to ProPublica appears to show Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, an Ashland resident arrested Tuesday for allegedly punching an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, approaching officers during the violent melee in Washington, D.C.

The officer, identified in court papers as Officer M.B., told investigators that a blonde woman wearing a red hat and jacket, later identified as Starer, “punched her in the left side of her head,” the affidavit said.

Starer’s hair was jet black in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday, when she made her initial appearance on charges of felony civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Starer did not enter a plea and was released on conditions, with her next hearing in federal court in Washington D.C. slated for Dec. 27 via video conference.

She’s the 19th person arrested by the FBI Boston division, which covers Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island, for alleged crimes related to the insurrection. Close to 900 people have been arrested in connection to the attack, and more than 270 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to authorities.

The attack erupted after Donald Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, gave a fiery speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and march on the Capitol.

The rioters were seeking to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Lawmakers were whisked away to an undisclosed location amid the chaos and returned later that night to certify Biden’s win. Five people died in the attack or in its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances.

In an unprecedented move, the House Jan. 6 committee on Monday referred Trump to the Justice Department for possible prosecution of crimes related to the insurrection. Trump has denied wrongdoing and is seeking reelection in 2024.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

