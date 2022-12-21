Caroline Ellison to plead guilty to fraud over FTX collapse

The pair is cooperating with authorities probing the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire, US Attorney Damian Williams said in a video statement posted on Twitter Wednesday night.

Ellison, the former co-CEO of Alameda Research, and FTX cofounder Gary Wang each agreed to plead guilty to charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, and commodities fraud, the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York said Wednesday.

Caroline Ellison, the Newton native and business executive tied to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of defrauding investors out of billions of dollars in the scheme that has also ensnared NFL stars and A-list celebrities.

Ellison and Wang plead guilty to charges “in connection to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX’s collapse,” Williams said.

“They’re both cooperating with the southern district of New York,” he said, adding that anyone else who “participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it. We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal.”

The announcement came as the Securities and Exchange Commission also announced charges Wednesday against Ellison and Wang for defrauding investors.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried was on a flight Wednesday from the Bahamas to New York, where he is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court Thursday to face charges about his role in FTX’s fall. He was arrested in the Bahamas last week after prosecutors filed charges against him in an eight-count indictment including securities fraud and wire fraud. He was also accused by the SEC last week of defrauding investors in a separate civil complaint.

Bankman-Fried built his crypto empire with friends he met as an undergraduate at MIT and with former colleagues from Jane Street Capital. Several key FTX and Alameda executives grew up in Massachusetts or attended MIT, including Ellison, Wang, and Sam Trabucco.

The SEC complaint only mentioned Sam Trabucco — a Roxbury Latin School and MIT graduate — three times, when referring to his employment history at Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund. Trabucco, who joined Alameda around 2019, served as co-CEO of Alameda alongside Ellison until August, when he stepped down. The complaint doesn’t mention what role he played in the alleged scheme, and he could not be reached for comment.

The SEC said it is still determining whether Ellison and Wang violated additional securities laws and that investigations into “other entities and persons relating to the alleged misconduct are ongoing.”

Ellison, who graduated from Newton North High School, and Trabucco, who graduated from Roxbury Latin School, were named co-chief executives of Alameda last year. In August of this year, Trabucco stepped down, leaving Ellison as the firm’s sole leader when the house of cards fell apart in November.

Bankman-Fried was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of $32 billion. He was a prominent personality in Washington, donating millions of dollars toward mostly left-leaning political causes and Democratic political campaigns. FTX grew to become the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

