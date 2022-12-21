Devens correction officer found guilty of violating prisoner’s civil rights, officials say

He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., was found guilty of of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

A federal jury in Boston on Tuesday found a senior correctional officer at the Devens federal prison medical center guilty of violating the civil rights of a mentally-ill patient, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

Bourget was one of two correctional officers charged in 2019 with violating the rights of a handcuffed inmate who had severe mental illness. He allegedly struck the inmate with a large protective shield, causing serious head injuries, prosecutors said in a statement.

In April, Bourget and another correctional officer, Lieutenant Joseph M. Lavorato of Wilmington, were acquitted on three charges related to the incident.

The jury deadlocked on the charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. Prosecutors sought a new trial on the charge. Bourget was convicted following a five day trial, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said that Bourget violated his oath to “serve and protect,” and that his conviction was a measure of justice for his victim.

“When members of law enforcement demonstrate such poor judgment and gross misconduct, they undermine the exceptional work the vast majority of their colleagues do every day,” Rollins said.









