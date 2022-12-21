The doctor who joined an insurrection

On Tuesday, she was arrested by federal authorities for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, after reportedly being caught on video punching a police officer in the Capitol rotunda.

The Ashland woman, 68, was an apparently successful doctor, an expert on addiction treatment who was quoted in the Globe and elsewhere about her specialty.

The path from seemingly functioning member of society to democracy-smashing Trump cultist is well-worn by now. Since the insurrection, 900 people have been arrested in connection with the attempted coup, and the FBI is still tracking down others who obeyed the former president’s demand that they “fight like hell” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Alongside the assorted rogues and misfits in that crowd were plenty of professionals with stable jobs and comfortable lives — remember the Texas realtors who took a private jet to DC for the rally? The delusions under which they labored have reached into every corner of this country, including into the professional class, and blue states like this one.

In January 2021, a poll showed a third of Americans agreed with Donald Trump that President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. In the same American Enterprise Institute survey, a whopping 15 percent of respondents said they believed that “Donald Trump has been secretly fighting a group of child sex traffickers that include prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites,” and 41 percent said they were uncertain whether that bizarre conspiracy theory was true.

The fever may have eased a little since then, but it hasn’t broken. All over the country right now, people are preparing to sit around holiday tables with loved ones who remain immune to reason. A giant chunk of the Republican electorate is still in thrall to Trump, happy to buy whatever the con artist is selling them, including $99 NFTs depicting the former president in fantasy guises a fourth-grader might conjure.

We know little so far about how Starer came to be among their number. Her attorney declined to comment Wednesday. We do know that, at one point, the doctor was a champion for women and criminal justice reform.

In 2014, when Starer, also an obstetrician, was president of the Massachusetts Society of Addiction Medicine, she condemned a Tennessee law that would have imprisoned new mothers who use opioids, arguing it would “drive women underground.” In 2015, she told a reporter at North Carolina’s Triad City Beat that “the incarceration of addicted pregnant women is one of the major crises of our times.”

Somewhere between there and January 2021, Starer apparently became a person willing to put herself on the line for a president who cared not at all for the vulnerable people to whom she had devoted her career.

According to prosecutors, Starer booked a room at a stylish boutique hotel, traveled to D.C., donned her red Trump 45 beanie, and went into battle. A few days later, a tipster told investigators the doctor had boasted about steeling for violent conflict in D.C., preparing with a mesh knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray. Body camera videos showed her punching a police officer in the head at 2:59 p.m.

Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but based on the evidence we’ve seen so far, it sure looks like Starer has blown up her life and career in service to the former president.

Add her to the hundreds of Trump foot soldiers now paying the price for their blind loyalty, even as the former president and others who helped fire up the mob continue to walk free. This week, the House Committee investigating Jan. 6 referred Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for his role in the insurrection. But Trump’s loyal servants, and power-hungry Republican politicians, act as if they’re certain it will all come to naught.

So we have formerly moderate New York Representative Elise Stefanik, who sold her soul to stay in Trump’s good graces, denouncing the House referral as an unconstitutional attack. Watching her, and the vast majority of her colleagues, continue to suck up to Trump makes it hard to imagine he and others are in any danger of facing consequences for attempting to force their way back into power.

That would leave people like Starer to take the fall for him.

I hope she thinks it’s worth it.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.