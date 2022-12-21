Downpours and high winds, followed by bitter cold, expected to hamper holiday travel on Friday

“I knew Allegiant only flies a couple of times a week, so if that got canceled or delayed, it would be very difficult,” said Casebolt, who lives in Boxborough. “So I decided to just eat that ticket, get an earlier JetBlue ticket, and get out of here, so it would be a lot more likely given the weather.”

She changed her scheduled flight on Allegiant Air on Friday to visit her father in Florida and instead booked a last-minute ticket on JetBlue for Wednesday evening. Then she arrived at Logan Airport more than six hours early for the 7:30 departure.

With the forecast growing ever more ominous and much of the country threatened by an intense winter storm, Christine Casebolt was taking no chances.

She had errands to run in Boston, too, so the early arrival also meant she beat the rush-hour traffic. Now, sitting with her suitcase by the check-in counter in Terminal B, Casebolt was planning to squeeze in a little exercise, too.

“I’m just going to get some steps in as soon as I check this,” she said, pointing to her luggage.

Florida might be one of the few places in the country that will escape the icy wrath of a massive winter storm that is poised to disrupt plans for millions of travelers at the height of the holiday season. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding, and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

“The National Weather Service has a large area across the country which has wind chill warnings or wind chill watches,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the service in Maryland. “The system is so large and so encompassing in the US, there’s actually about 190 million people currently under some type of winter weather advisory.”

Forecasters said Wednesday that those “life-threatening wind chills” over the northern Plains will swing toward the East Coast, bringing bitter cold to Massachusetts by the weekend.

But instead of snow, this storm brings the threat of torrential rains and powerful gusts that could cause widespread power outages, flooding, and erosion while throwing travel plans into disarray. A high wind warning will be in effect Friday and Saturday for Eastern Massachusetts, with the potential for gusts as strong as 55 to 65 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to cause “system-wide disruptions” for air travel at Logan, and many airlines will waive flight-change fees, said Ed Freni, director of aviation for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport.

“It’s been good so far, but we’ll see more delays as [the storm] impacts Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit,” Freni said. “Airplanes will be out of sync and it will impact [Logan] for airplanes that are going in and out of that area.”

Logan was packed Wednesday morning with people trying to beat the storm and Freni said he expects a surge of travelers over the next two days.

“Flights are full so it’s going to be difficult for people to change,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll be lucky enough to grab a seat and get out early.”

Sebastian Guillot, of Boston, waited about four hours at Logan before his 5 p.m. flight to France to visit relatives. His original flight was Tuesday but it was canceled due to predicted “heavy weather in Boston,” he was told by an airline employee, he said.

“I travel a lot, and one out of every four or five trips is impacted by some issue, not just a minor delay, but a more serious flight cancellation or push to the next day,” he said. “I feel like if I got an option to have a flight the next day, I should be grateful.”

Travelers taking to the road will have their patience tested as well. AAA predicts traffic in Massachusetts to be at pre-pandemic levels on Friday, particularly between 3 and 8 p.m. on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Route 3, and Interstates 95 and 93, according to spokesman Mark Shieldrop.

Depending on their itinerary, some of those travelers may want to rethink the timing of a long drive. A coastal flood watch for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Minor coastal flooding is expected along portions of the east and south coasts during the Friday morning high tide cycle, and the North Shore will be at the greatest risk for pockets of moderate flooding.

Shieldrop urged drivers to take it slow and allow plenty of distance from the car ahead. Icy spots are also possible Friday night, as the rain may give way to brief snow showers and temperatures are expected to plunge, but the high wind should help dry the roads on Saturday.

“There’s been a little talk with arctic air coming in behind the system Saturday morning that roads could freeze over, but we’re not too worried about the impact it will have,” he said. “Puddles may freeze over but not if it is just a wet roadway.”

The high winds could also bring down power lines or disrupt electrical service. Craig Hallstrom, Eversource’s president of electric operations, said Wednesday that the utility will have hundreds of crews ready to respond.

“I’m going to thank people in advance for their patience,” he said. “Because again, all storms are bad, but having it over Christmas is really a challenge.”

Hardly any snow is expected to fall in Eastern Massachusetts, while the Berkshires may get some flakes as the storm moves in Thursday evening but that will also quickly turn to rain, said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. Massachusetts could see up to 3 inches of rain before drier conditions move in Saturday.

The good news is the weather is expected to clear by the weekend, and for those heading back after Christmas, the drive home should be easier. It will be mostly clear but cold with temperatures in the 20s Saturday through Monday, forecasters said.

At Logan, a group of students from East Boston Central Catholic School sang Christmas carols, bringing holiday cheer to frazzled travelers.

As “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” rang out, travelers rolled suitcases and lugged backpacks through the lines to the ticket counters, with a few even pausing to smile.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed.





