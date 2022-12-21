Harvard fencing coach, businessman found not guilty of bribery charges

During closing arguments Tuesday, Zhao’s attorney, William Weinreb said, “The Zhaos didn’t take slots that should have gone to someone else. They earned their slots on the Harvard fencing team fair and square.”

The jury’s verdict, following a three-week trial and about six hours of deliberations in US District Court in Boston, marked a decisive victory for Brand and Jie “Jack” Zhao who put on a vigorous defense to bolster their claims that Zhao’s two sons were among the nation’s top-ranked fencers, as well as outstanding students, and were recruited on their own merit.

Former Harvard University fencing coach Peter Brand and a Maryland businessman were found not guilty Wednesday of federal bribery charges involving a scheme to get the man’s two sons admitted to the school as fencing recruits.

Brand, 69, of Cambridge, and Zhao, 63, a telecommunications executive, were indicted two years ago on one count of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and honest services wire fraud — essentially an allegation that Harvard was defrauded and deprived of Brand’s honest services.

The defense called Zhao’s sons, who testified that they had been fencing since they were 8 or 9 years old, were consistently ranked among the top 20 fencers nationally in high school, and had better grades than fellow students who were recruited.

Eric Zhao, 27, who was admitted to Harvard in 2014, testified that he was captain of the fencing team during two of his four years on the team, and graduated with a grade point average of 3.84. His brother, Edward, who was admitted to Harvard in 2017, also fenced for all four years and graduated last year with a grade point average of 3.92.

But during closing remarks Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank said the government doesn’t dispute that they were great students and good fencers, but argued that their acceptance wasn’t guaranteed until Brand “put them over the top” by flagging them as athletic recruits during the admissions process.

“It doesn’t matter if they were the Tom Brady of fencing” or the Albert Einstein of academics, Frank argued. “Because if Tom Brady’s father paid a million-dollar bribe to the coach at University of Michigan to make sure he was recruited, it doesn’t matter if he was good enough to be recruited. That is still a crime. That is still bribery.”

The investigation that led to the case followed a 2019 Boston Globe report that raised questions about Zhao’s 2016 purchase of Brand’s Needham home for $989,500, which was more than $440,000 above its assessed value, around the same time he was recruiting Zhao’s younger son. Prosecutors said the purchase of the home at a generous price was one of the ways Zhao paid Brand. Seventeen months later, Zhao sold it for a $324,000 loss, according to property records.

Harvard launched an internal investigation of Brand, who coached Harvard’s men’s and women’s fencing teams for 20 years, and fired him in 2019 for violating the school’s conflict of interest policy.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Mackenzie Queenin argued that Brand and his wife “were living paycheck to paycheck” in 2012 when he met Zhao, a wealthy businessman who “didn’t want to leave his sons’ admission to chance” and agreed to pay Brand in exchange for their recruitment.

She also urged jurors to focus on texts and emails between Brand, Zhao, and another coach who testified that he was the middleman in the bribery scheme.

In a May 2012 text to the alleged middleman, Brand said, “Jack doesn’t need to take me anywhere and his boys don’t have to be great fencers. All I need is a good incentive to recruit them. You can tell him that.”

Prosecutors alleged that Zhao initially agreed to funnel $1 million to Brand through charities, but when that plan didn’t work he bought Brand’s house at a grossly inflated price and wrote checks totaling $500,000 between 2015 and 2017 to pay off Brand’s outstanding debts. Jurors were shown checks Zhao wrote for Brant’s outstanding mortgage on his Needham home, a new sports car, utility bills, a down payment and renovations for a luxury condo in Cambridge, and for his son’s college tuition and loans. The payments stopped shortly after Zhao’s younger son was accepted to Harvard.

But, Brand’s wife, Jacqueline Phillips, testified that the payments were loans that Zhao had offered without a written agreement because he was a close friend. Jurors were shown checks, corroborating her claim that the loans were paid back with an inheritance Brand received after his mother, a Holocaust survivor, died last year.

In their closing remarks, defense lawyers cited evidence from witnesses who testified that Zhao was a generous man, who was known for lending substantial amounts of money to friends.

“Did anyone lose money as a result of coach Brand and Jack Zhao’s friendship?” Brand’s attorney, Douglas Brooks, said in his closing argument. “This is an alleged crime in search of a victim.”

But, Frank argued that the victims were “the entire college admissions system” and “the tens of thousands of kids who apply to Harvard each year and do it in good faith and do it honestly.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com.