High winds and heavy rainfall to hit Mass. Friday; possible flooding and power outages

Between 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, which could result in small streams and rivers flooding.

The National Weather Service said a coastal flood watch will be in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

A powerful storm is expected to bring high winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding to eastern Massachusetts just before Christmas.

A high wind watch will be in effect on Friday and Saturday for eastern Massachusetts. With the potential for wind gusts to reach up to 55 to 65 miles per hour, widespread power outages are possible.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service said. “Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Advertisement

Forecasters said minor coastal flooding is expected along portions of both the east and south coasts during the Friday morning high tide cycle, and the north shore will be at the greatest risk for pockets of moderate flooding.

“Typically vulnerable shoreline roads may become flooded and impassable within a few hours of high tide,” the weather service said. “In addition, there may be significant beach erosion on the south coast, including ocean-exposed beaches of Rhode Island and Westport. Significant beach erosion may also occur on the south side of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

In the Boston area, it will be mostly clear Wednesday evening, then becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s. Forecasters put the chance of rain at 40 percent.

Forecasters said Thursday night will be rainy and breezy, with east winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, increasing to 45 miles per hour after midnight. Forecasters put the chance of rain near 100 percent.

Advertisement

Friday will be rainy and windy with highs in the upper 50s and southeast winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Friday night will be windy and cold, with lows dipping to around 20 degrees. Friday night could be wet, too: forecasters say there’s a 60 percent chance of rain.

The stormy weather will be gone in time for Christmas. Forecasters said Saturday through Monday are expected to be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures in the 20s.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.