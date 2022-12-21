‘It’s pretty rampant across the state:’ US Postal Service mailboxes continue to be targeted by thieves

This kind of mail theft has been reported in other communities in Massachusetts and elsewhere around the country, authorities say.

Residents who used the blue US Postal Service mailboxes outside of the local post office were discovering fraudulent activity in their bank accounts, after their checks were plucked from the mailboxes and then rewritten to different people for larger amounts of money. The stolen checks were then deposited or cashed out of state.

Police in Mattapoisett noticed a troubling trend this summer, as checks began disappearing from the mail.

“It seems like it’s pretty rampant across the state,” said Mattapoisett Police Chief Chief Jason King.

King said the value of the altered checks stolen from Mattapoisett totaled more than $250,000.

Mattapoisett police began watching the mailboxes and waited for the thieves to return. Their surveillance operation paid off on the morning of Aug. 19, when two teenagers from Dorchester were allegedly caught trying to fish envelopes out of the mailboxes.

The two Dorchester residents — 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar — allegedly got into in a white Acura and struck a Mattapoisett police cruiser as they fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. They eventually fled from the vehicle on foot and were located by police and placed under arrest.

“All they were doing was taking a Listerine bottle on string and putting sticky material on it,” said King. “They were just putting it in, and pulling mail out.”

“We’re trying to track down where the checks went after that,” King said.

King said his department is working with law enforcement in Georgia, because some of the stolen checks ended up there.

Authorities say criminals who steal from the mail that way — known as “mailbox fishing” — can turn stolen checks into cash through a process known as “check washing.” Scammers have been known to use chemicals to remove ink from checks so they can change the payee names and dollar amounts before depositing or cashing them, or they use copiers or scanners to print out fake checks.

Thieves are also using keys to break into US Postal Service mailboxes, police say.

Such was the case in Wellesley this month, as police there have begun to receive an influx of reports of mail theft-related check fraud. “Recent investigations have shown that mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes,” Wellesley police said in a statement on Dec. 20.

Mail was reported stolen in Needham last weekend. The reported theft happened between Saturday12/17 afternoon and Monday12/19 morning, and anyone who placed checks in USPS mailboxes in town during that time should contact their financial institutions “and take the necessary steps to protect the accounts related to those specific checks,” Needham police wrote on Facebook Monday.

A key was also most likely used to break into a US Postal Service mailbox in Weston in November, according to Weston police Detective William Carlo.

The mailbox was a newer model with enhanced security features, which leads him to believe that a key was used to open it. Multiple pieces of mail went missing, and many people were affected by the theft.

“We had 20 to 30 victims that we’re aware of,” Carlo said.

Tammy Whitcomb Hull, the Inspector General for the US Postal Service, recently addressed the growing concerns about mail theft at a hearing before the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Government Operations Committee on Oversight and Reform on Nov. 16.

She said one of the reasons for increased theft has been the postal service’s poor management over “arrow keys,” which are universal keys used by letter carriers to open collection boxes.

Postal service supervisors assign these keys – generally one per route – to letter carriers for use on over 300,000 delivery and collection routes each day. Carriers are supposed to keep these keys secured and attached to their belts or clothing by a chain while on duty and return them at the end of each day.

According to a USPS audit report from Aug. 31, 2020, the management over the arrow keys has been “ineffective.”

“Specifically, the number of arrow keys in circulation is unknown, and local units did not adequately report lost, stolen, or broken keys or maintain key inventories,” the audit report stated. “Further, the Postal Service did not restrict the number of replacement arrow keys that could be ordered. Ineffective controls over arrow keys increases the risk that these items will be lost or stolen and not detected.”

Back in Mattapoisett, newer more secure mailboxes have been installed at the post office. King hopes they will deter thieves.

The two Dorchester residents who were arrested are facing multiple charges.

Rodriguez was charged with multiple offenses, including breaking into a depository with intent to commit a felony; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny over $1,200; failing to stop for a police officer; operating a motor vehicle to endanger, and speeding.

Aybar was charged with breaking into a depository with intent to commit a felony and larceny over $1,200.

