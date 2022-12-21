Lawrence High student, 14, arrested for bringing gun to school, police say

The incident unfolded when a student texted their parent informing them of another student at school who “in possession of what they believed to be a firearm,” said Lawrence police in a statement.

A 14-year-old Lawrence High School student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to school, but police don’t believe he intended to harm anyone in the building, authorities said.

The parent called 911, officials said, and school resource officers “immediately obtained” a description of the student with the gun and tried to locate him.

“As an Officer approached the suspect, he fled on foot leaving the Lawrence High School Campus,” the statement said. “Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody, and the firearm was located.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said, “it is not the believed that this individual intended to harm anyone on the Lawrence High School Campus.”

The youth, who wasn’t named due to his age, was charged with several firearm-related offenses as well as resisting arrest, according to police.

“The rapid and safe resolution to this incident was a direct result of the diligence of both the student and the parent reporting the incident to the police, as well as the quick response of the Lawrence Police Department’s School Resource Division,” the statement said.

“The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families,” police added.

Chris Markuns, a spokesperson for Lawrence Public Schools said via email that “there were no injuries and no active safety concern at the campus.” All families have been informed of the situation, Markuns said, and school officials will likely send out “additional written communication soon.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.