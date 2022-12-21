Lynn man arrested in connection with assault, robberies in Back Bay, police say

Wetnsy Louicius, 22, is currently being held on a probation violation, the department said in a statement.

A Lynn man suspected of robbing and assaulting three women in Back Bay over the weekend has been arrested, Boston police said Wednesday.

Police are expected to charge him with robbery and aggravated assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court, the statement said.

Louicius is believed to have each of the women in the area of the Back Bay MBTA station on Saturday afternoon, between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., according to an earlier police statement. The three incidents occurred in the area of 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St., and near the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Appleton Street.

No further information was available on Wednesday, police said.

