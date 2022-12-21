Malden woman, 61, charged with animal cruelty after 18 dogs removed from her home

A Malden woman is facing 37 criminal charges after authorities removed 18 dogs, including several that were emaciated, from her residence, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and court records.
Jennifer Ahn, 61, is charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty, 18 counts of tethering violations, and one count of keeping an unlicensed kennel, legal filings show. Ahn is not in custody and is slated to be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 5, according to court records.
She didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if she had hired a lawyer.
The Animal Rescue League said its law enforcement department, assisted by Malden police and animal control, carried out a search warrant at Ahn’s home on Dec. 2, removing 18 dogs that were languishing in “unsanitary conditions.”
Advertisement
“Nearly half the animals are considered emaciated, and the majority of the dogs are extremely undergroomed, with overgrown nails, matted fur, fur loss, and moderate to severe dental disease,” the rescue league said in a statement. “The underweight animals are now on refeeding plans to ensure they gain weight slowly and safely. While recovering, the majority of the animals will spend time in foster care where they will have a quiet and comforting environment to recover.”
Most of the dogs were taken to the rescue league’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, while others needing additional care were taken to an emergency facility, officials said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.