Malden woman, 61, charged with animal cruelty after 18 dogs removed from her home

A Malden woman is facing 37 criminal charges after authorities removed 18 dogs, including several that were emaciated, from her residence, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and court records.

Jennifer Ahn, 61, is charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty, 18 counts of tethering violations, and one count of keeping an unlicensed kennel, legal filings show. Ahn is not in custody and is slated to be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 5, according to court records.

She didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if she had hired a lawyer.