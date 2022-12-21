Man arrested in connection with armed robbery, assault in Somerville

Juan Alberto Marin, 35, was taken into custody at his residence by police on Tuesday, according to a statement from Chief Charles Femino.

Somerville police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man on charges of daylight armed robbery and indecent assault at a business over the weekend.

Officers responded to a business in Somerville at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A store clerk told them that she had seen Marin pacing back and forth in front of the store, while peering in the window.

Marin proceeded to enter the store and produce a handgun, before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the area on foot, the clerk told police.

Advertisement

No further information was available Wednesday. The Middlesex district attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.