fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery, assault in Somerville

Updated December 21, 2022, 29 minutes ago

Somerville police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man on charges of daylight armed robbery and indecent assault at a business over the weekend.

Juan Alberto Marin, 35, was taken into custody at his residence by police on Tuesday, according to a statement from Chief Charles Femino.

Officers responded to a business in Somerville at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A store clerk told them that she had seen Marin pacing back and forth in front of the store, while peering in the window.

Marin proceeded to enter the store and produce a handgun, before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the area on foot, the clerk told police.

Advertisement

No further information was available Wednesday. The Middlesex district attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video