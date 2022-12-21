Medford mayor says school district to ‘operate differently’ after stabbing, high school students walk out of class

“What I heard from the students was that the climate and culture at MHS has been deteriorating for a number of reasons and the students I spoke with do not feel like they are recognized, heard, or supported,” Lungo-Koehn said.

“Hearing directly from the students today about their daily experiences at the (Medford) High School was eye-opening and will lead to immediate changes,” said Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn in a statement posted to Facebook.

Medford’s mayor said Wednesday that the school district “will operate differently,” after she met with high school students who participated in a walkout to call attention to a concerning school climate following a stabbing on campus Monday .

The mayor said the students shared “instances of racism” in a classroom, among other unsettling reports.

“It’s gut wrenching to hear these lived experiences from students,” Lungo-Koehn said. “This is a school community that does not feel like they are being effectively listened to by the school administration and it is damaging the connection between leadership and students.”

The students, Lungo-Koehn continued, felt they had no other choice but to bring their concerns directly to her.

“I will do all I can to not let them down,” Lungo-Koehn said. “We need significant, clear and effective policy and operational changes in order to rebuild trust with our students, faculty and families. Beginning now, the district will operate differently.”

Video footage posted Thursday to WBZ-TV showed dozens of students filing out of the school during the walkout.

A request for comment on the mayor’s remarks was sent Thursday afternoon to Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent.

The stabbing occurred during a Monday morning fight between two male students in a restroom at Medford Vocational Technical High School, which shares a campus and building with Medford High, prompting a three-hour shelter-in-place order, officials said.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital with minor torso wounds, and the alleged perpetrator was arrested.

Edouard-Vincent said Monday that the stabbing was an isolated incident.

“We’ve never dealt with this kind of an incident before here in Medford and so we’ve been working collaboratively with the police all day,” she told reporters Monday. " ... “There are definitely going to be clear repercussions for the students that were involved in today’s incident and that’s already taking place.”

