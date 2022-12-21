New lawsuit is another turn in long battle over URI students living in Narragansett

The Superior Court lawsuit was filed by attorney Joelle Rocha on behalf of BTRI Sakonnet Blvd Investments, LLC, Nine Exeter, LLC, John M. Rainaldi and Sandra L. Rainaldi, and East Side, LLC. They are suing the town itself and some Narragansett officials. The landlords are now trying to get a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction barring the town from enforcing a prohibition on more than four people living together.

In the newest suit, filed Dec. 6, a group of landlords argues the town is trying to use a “zombie ordinance” that’s already been declared unconstitutional to crack down on college kids, “straight out of a bad (but just as incredulous) episode of ‘The Walking Dead.’”

The town of Narragansett is getting sued yet again over its housing policy enforcement, this time after it issued violations to properties where more than four unrelated people lived. It’s another turn in a long-running battle over housing, particularly for University of Rhode Island students.

The dispute involves decades’ worth of town ordinances, court decisions reversing those ordinances, and other court decisions that may or may not have reversed those reversals. As complex as the events leading up to the lawsuit are, the underlying issue is simple: housing.

The town saw an 8 percent population decline in the 2020 Census, the largest in the state. Some areas of town have a significant population of University of Rhode Island students. College towns were particularly difficult to count because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But some in town, pointing to things like stagnant primary school enrollment, have raised concerns about the changing character of Narragansett, with student housing, Airbnbs and out-of-state buyers contributing to what they view as a problem. People who want the town to do more about these sorts of rentals point to both short-term issues, like trash and parties, and long-term ones, like affordability for year-round residents.

Others in Narragansett, though, say the town’s approach to dealing with these issues has been ham-handed, exclusionary, and in some cases — like the most recent lawsuit — plainly illegal. Many landlords and renters say the vast majority of student, vacation, and short-term rentals are managed responsibly. They cast the efforts to crack down on rentals as an attempt to exclude everyone who wasn’t lucky enough to already be there.

It’s been an issue for a long time. So long, in fact, that the most recent lawsuit reaches back three and a half decades.

In 1987, Narragansett passed a housing ordinance that restricted the number of unrelated people in a residential unit to three. A group of landlords and tenants challenged it a few years later in Superior Court, and won. A state judge ruled in 1994 that the prohibition on more than three unrelated people living together violated the state constitution’s due process and equal protection clauses.

In 2016, the Town Council again tried to address the issue of college student rentals. This time, the town restricted the number of unrelated people living together to four, instead of three. The town accused dozens of landlords of violating that law. Those landlords fought back, and in 2017, just like in 1994, they won. A municipal judge ruled that the prohibition on more than four people living in the same place violated the state constitution. The town never properly appealed that decision, the landlords argue.

In the meantime, though, in 2020, the state Supreme Court upheld a law in Providence that barred more than three college students from living together in a single-family home in certain zones.

Just weeks later, the town of Narragansett passed its own prohibition on more than three college students living in the same non-owner-occupied dwelling. Landlords and other groups sued, again, and won, again. But this time the victory came on procedural grounds. A judge ruled that the Town Council didn’t give interested parties enough of a chance to weigh in on the issue before passing the law, making it void.

Narragansett tried yet again in 2021, this time giving people ample opportunity to speak up. But it got similar results: The same judge found just last month that the town didn’t go through the proper steps to pass that law, although this time it was voided for different procedural reasons.

That’s where things stood — but they didn’t stand still for long. Eight days after the judge threw out the three-student ordinance for the second time, the town started to issue citations for violating the even-older 2016 law that prohibits more than four unrelated people from living together.

But that law, the landlords argue, was already struck down in 2017.

According to the landlords’ suit, the town is apparently acting under the theory that the Supreme Court decision in the Providence case effectively revived Narragansett’s 2016 law barring more than four unrelated people from living together.

The landlords argue that the 2016 ordinance was dead and stayed that way: The decision in the Providence case involved a different law in a different city. The Providence decision did not explicitly overturn the previous decisions in the Narragansett cases, the landlords argue. And in fact, when Narragansett passed laws banning more than three college students from living together, it was effectively overturning the 2016 law banning more than four unrelated people from living together.

Now, with the three-student ordinances overturned, the town is left with no good law to enforce — despite issuing violations last month that come with fines of up to $500 a day, the landlords say.

“The Town of Narragansett once again has played fast and loose with its ordinances at the expense of college students and Narragansett property owners,” the landlords say in legal papers. “The Town’s actions amount to total disregard for Rhode Island law and this Court should not countenance their continued abuse of the same.”

If the town was allowed to enforce the law, landlords would face steep fines and students would have to scramble for housing. Narragansett has laws on the books already to address nuisance issues, like a keg law, the lawsuit says.

Representatives for the town of Narragansett did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.