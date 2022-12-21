Police investigating after Black Lives Matter, Pride flags defaced in Brookline

Police said via Twitter that the vandalism occurred at some point on Dec. 3 or Dec. 4.

Brookline police are investigating after flags supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community were defaced at the Coolidge Corner Library earlier this month, authorities said.

The tweet included a photo of the flags, which appeared to have been defaced with various stickers or decals.

The statement from Brookline police came two days after Quincy High School parents and community members came out by the dozens to rally in front of the school Monday evening in support of Principal Keith S. Ford, who was the target of racist graffiti found on the wall of a school restroom last week.

It also follows the burning of a transgender pride flag in Brookline in late August. In that case, the vandalism occurred at United Parish on Harvard Street, likely between 10 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. the following morning. Police are investigating that matter as a hate crime.

Anti-LGBTQ animus also emerged on Boston Common in October, when several portraits of members of the region’s LGBTQ community were defaced, marring the “Portraits of Pride Boston” exhibit meant to celebrate the contributions of a historically marginalized group.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

