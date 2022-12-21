The Rhode Island Senate president’s final words for Providence Mayor Elorza

”I didn’t think he did much,” Ruggerio said during a discussion with Ed Fitzpatrick and me about his top priorities for 2023. “There was a lot to do. I don’t think that speed bumps and bike paths were the route to go. We had land we could develop in Providence, and that’s where the jobs were.”

With Elorza set to leave due to term limits in less than two weeks, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Tuesday that he is disappointed with the outgoing mayor’s economic development efforts over the last eight years.

At least one top state lawmaker isn’t sad to see the departure of Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Ruggerio specifically cited Elorza’s decision to veto a zoning change for a residential skyscraper that New York developer Jason Fane wants to build on the former I-195 land. The mayor’s veto was overridden by the City Council, but the decision to raise the maximum building height on the land was ultimately challenged in court by opponents of the project (not the city). The state Supreme Court eventually sided with Fane.

Elorza still maintains that he doesn’t believe the apartment and condo complex will ever be built, although Fane recently proposed a new design for the building to the I-195 Commission. Ruggerio said the mayor’s opposition sent the wrong message to potential investors (he claims to know, but declined to identify, someone “with a half billion dollars” to spend in Rhode Island) but he believes Mayor-elect Brett Smiley will be more “acquiescent” when it comes to development.

He said he remains concerned about what he considers a slow pace of development on the former highway land.

”I blame the commission, I blame the mayor of Providence,” Ruggerio said.Elorza isn’t the only one leaving in the near future. Robert Davis, the chair of the I-195 Commission, told Providence Business News this week that he is stepping down at the end of the year. His term wasn’t supposed to expire until October 2023.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.