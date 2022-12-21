Sandwich school bus crashes with pickup truck; three taken to hospital

A school bus and a pickup truck crashed in Sandwich Wednesday afternoon, sending the truck driver and two people on the school bus to the hospital, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.

At 2:04 p.m., rescue crews arrived at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads to find a collision between a pickup truck and a school bus from the Oak Ridge School, the fire department said in a statement.

The pickup truck driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.