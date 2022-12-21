Sandwich school bus crashes with pickup truck; three taken to hospital

A school bus and a pickup truck crashed in Sandwich Wednesday afternoon, sending the truck driver and two people on the school bus to the hospital, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.
At 2:04 p.m., rescue crews arrived at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads to find a collision between a pickup truck and a school bus from the Oak Ridge School, the fire department said in a statement.
The pickup truck driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.
All 15 students on the bus were taken back to campus and evaluated there, along with the bus driver, the statement said. Two occupants were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, but they were not identified.
The Oak Ridge School and Sandwich Public Schools could not immediately be reached for comment.
The crash is under investigation by the Sandwich Police Department, the statement said.
