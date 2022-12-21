Solar glare may have blinded pilot in fatal Falmouth Airpark crash, NTSB says

The airplane hit some trees and slammed into the ground short of the runway, according to the NTSB. Willis, 83, was fatally injured while Oldham sustained serious injuries, authorities have said. The couple lived in the Airpark neighborhood where they were well known, the Globe has reported.

Carl Willis was at the controls of his Mooney M20J private plane and his wife, Candace “Candy” Oldham was on board as they began the final descent onto the grassy field that serves as a runway in the Airpark, which is a residential neighborhood built around homeowners with their own private aircraft, officials have said.

Solar glare may have contributed to the crash at the Falmouth Airpark earlier this month that cost the pilot his life and left his wife and sole passenger with serious injuries, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Advertisement

An NTSB investigator spoke with Oldham - who is a commercial pilot - following the 3 p.m. crash on Dec. 2, according to the preliminary report.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“On short final, she asked if the sun was in the flying pilot’s eyes, and he said “yes,’ “ according to the NTSB preliminary report. “She adjusted the sun visor, looked down for a “GUMPS” check, and when she looked up, she knew they were going to hit the trees. She believed the pilot couldn’t see because of the bright sunlight at the time of the approach. She stated that the engine was running fine, and they had no flight control anomalies at the time of the accident.”

GUMPS is an aviation acronym designed to remind the pilot to check aspects of the aircraft while preparing to land. “The letters stand for gas (fuel on the proper tank, pump on or off as required), undercarriage (landing gear up or down as required), mixture set, prop(s) set, and safety items” like switches and seatbelts, according to Aviation Owners and Pilots Association, a private pilot advocacy and training organization.

Advertisement

The aircraft came to rest 200 feet beyond the end of Runway 25 and left two small impact craters, one of which contained clear and green plexiglass, the NTSB wrote. A ground scar 10 feet long extended beyond the impact craters, ending in 2 foot deep crater, the NTSB wrote.

The couple had flown to Westfield from Falmouth for a short trip along with several other couples who each flew their own planes, according to the NTSB. Online flight records report that the plane took off from Falmouth Airpark just after 11 a.m. Friday, landing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport near Springfield shortly before noon. The plane then departed from Westfield at 2:22 p.m., crashing in Falmouth at around 3:10 p.m.

All parts of the aircraft were recovered and the NTSB is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.

The transportation safety agency also issued a preliminary report for a fatal Dec. 4 crash at Beverly Airport.

The pilot, identified as Geoffrey Muller, 66, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was operating a Rotorsport Cavalon gyrocopter that had recently undergone a months long renovation, according to the NTSB. Muller had “accumulated about 120 total hours of flight experience, all of which were in the gyroplane. The pilot had just received his gyroplane back after about 3 months in maintenance.”

The agency said its investigation, which included reviewing security camera footage, showed the aircraft taxiing for takeoff without any “anomalous behavior or irregularity.”

Advertisement

But once it reached the altitude of 40 feet and then resumed its climb the aircraft “began to roll to the right. The gyroplane completed one full 360° roll as it descended and impacted the runway on its right front side before skidding about 140 feet into the grass off the right side of the runway.”

The engine was still running when Beverly firefighters arrived, the NTSB reported.

The rotor head containing both blades was separated from the mast and was found about 50 feet from the main wreckage. Debris and wreckage were distributed along a wreckage path from the point of impact to the where the fuselage came to rest. The fuselage on the right cockpit side was crushed upwards into the cockpit,” the NTSB wrote.

Two instruments that recorded flight information were recovered and sent to the NTSB lab for downloading, the agency wrote.

The crash remains under investigation.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.