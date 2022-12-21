A storm is expected to land in Boston just before Christmas. These maps show what to expect.

Take a look at these maps to see what to expect in your area.

Forecasters are predicting coastal floods in Eastern Massachusetts, along with high winds and rainfall Thursday night through early Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, temperature drops may result in “snow showers Saturday afternoon for south coast, Cape Cod, and the islands.”

Up to 3 inches of rainfall is expected throughout Southern New England. National Weather Service

Rain is expected to wash over Southern New England late Thursday into Friday, with areas in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island expected to get 2 to 3 inches. On the coast, the rainfall will be lighter, and forecasters are predicting 1.5 to 2 inches across much of the Cape and 1 to 1.5 inches on Nantucket.

Minimum temperature forecast in New England National Weather Service

Friday night is going to be quite chilly across New England, forecasters said. Temperatures in the Boston area are expected to drop as low as 19 degrees, while Worcester could be even colder, reaching a minimum 14 degrees. In other areas of New England, temperatures will remain frigid, with Hartford expecting a minimum temperature of 15 degrees and Providence expecting 18 degrees.

High wind gusts are expected across the state, reaching up to 65 mph. National Weather Service

High wind gusts are expected across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, with the highest speeds on the coast. Nantucket, Hyannis, and New Bedford are all expected to see wind gusts between 60 to 65 miles per hour on Friday. Boston can expect wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

Parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island will see gusts of up to 55 to 60 miles per hour.

A high wind watch has been issued for Eastern Massachusetts. National Weather Service

Eastern Massachusetts is under a high wind watch from Friday to Saturday afternoon. The weather service is warning that power outages are possible.

A storm watch and a gale watch have been issued along the coast for Thursday evening through Saturday. Forecasters are warning of “rough seas” and coastal flooding.

Frigid wind chill is expected across Massachusetts. National Weather Service

The high speed winds and low temperatures will bring significant wind chill to the state, with some areas seeing temperatures below zero, according to the weather service.

Low wind chill temperatures are expected in Western Massachusetts, with Great Barrington expecting -7 degrees and North Adams and Pittsfield expecting -5 degrees. Eastern Massachusetts is predicted to see a wind chill of 4 degrees in the Boston area, while Hyannis could reach 8 degrees in Hyannis.

Connecticut will also see low wind chill temperatures, with Torrington expected to reach -5 degrees.





Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.