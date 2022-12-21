Travelers escape holiday rush at Logan Airport before predicted winter storm flight delays

“It’s been good so far, but we’ll see more delays as [the storm] impacts Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit,” Freni said in an interview with the Globe. “Airplanes will be out of sync and it will impact [Logan] for airplanes that are going in and out of that area.”

The Massachusetts Port Authority recommends passengers contact their airlines to determine whether or not the storm will cause issues for their flights, and many airlines will waive flight change fees this weekend, according to Ed Freni, Massport’s director of aviation.

Along with snow, high winds, and freezing temperatures across the United States, Winter Storm Elliott is expected to cause “system-wide disruptions” for air travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport, just before the Christmas holiday, officials said Tuesday.

The airport was packed Wednesday morning — a combination of pre-storm and pre-holiday travel, Freni said. He also expects to see a surge of travelers over the next couple of evenings.

“Flights are full so it’s going to be difficult for people to change,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll be lucky enough to grab a seat and get out early.”

Freni recommends arriving at Logan at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international to avoid rushing, as crowds will be tough to beat.

“Take your time, be patient,” Freni said. “You can go on the Massport website and it will give you a layout of the terminals. Make sure you don’t bring anything that TSA is going to take away from you.”

“If you do all those things, you should have a nice, easy travel... as long as Mother Nature doesn’t interfere,” he added.

Christine Casebolt, of Boxborough, sat with her suitcase just before the check-in counter in Terminal B on Wednesday, over six and a half hours early for her 7:30 p.m. flight to Florida to visit her father for Christmas.

To sneak out of Boston before the predicted delays, Casebolt changed her flight from Friday to Wednesday, as well as her airline from Allegiant to JetBlue, she said.

“I knew Allegiant only flies a couple of times a week, so if that got canceled or delayed, it would be very difficult,” Casebolt said. “So I decided to just eat that ticket, get an earlier JetBlue ticket, and get out of here, so it would be a lot more likely given the weather.”

As for the early airport arrival, Casebolt had errands to run in Boston, but thought it would be better to get to Logan sooner than later to avoid the evening travel rush, she said.

“I’m just going to get some steps in... as soon as I check this,” she said as she pointed to her luggage.

Sebastian Guillot, of Boston, sat in the tunnel between Terminals B and C, about four hours early for his 5 p.m. flight to France to visit relatives on Wednesday.

Guillot’s original flight was Tuesday, but it got canceled due to predicted “heavy weather in Boston,” he was told by an airline employee, he said.

“I travel a lot, and one out of every four or five trips is impacted by some issues — not just a minor delay, but a more serious flight cancellation or push to the next day,” he said. “I feel like if I got an option to have a flight the next day, I should be grateful.”

He decided to wait at the airport well ahead of his scheduled departure time because “the holiday season can get really, really busy,” Guillot said.

A group of fourth- through eighth-grade students from East Boston Central Catholic School stood together in Terminal A singing Christmas carols to bring holiday cheer to frazzled travelers.

The carolers belted out a rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” while Bostonians rolled suitcases and lugged backpacks through the lines to the ticket counters, occasionally scoring a smile or two.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.