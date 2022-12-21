On Tuukka! On Dash! On Belle! On Rudy! Meet the reindeer herd at this Connecticut farm.

But Dzen Tree Farm’s main attraction is its four reindeer — Tuukka, Belle, Rudy, and Dash — who draw the marveling eyes of visitors as they mosey inside a pen located in the farm’s North Pole Village.

While aiming to sell 4,000 trees a year, the farm reels in visitors with its “North Pole Village,” complete with a 10-by-12 foot gingerbread house, 25-person sleigh, fiberglass Santa Claus and reindeer statues, a 75-year-old Nativity scene, a museum and giftshop filled with countless Christmas paraphernalia, seasonal refreshments in the food hall and cafe, and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus on the weekends.

Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor, Conn., isn’t just a place to buy a Christmas tree. It’s an experience meant to feel like stepping inside a snow globe, said John Dzen, owner of the farm.

“Raising and caring for reindeer is probably the goofiest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Dzen, 57. “But when you see the children’s eyes light up, it’s all worth it. It’s priceless.”

A woman paused to greet a reindeer taking a rest inside the reindeer pen at Dzen Tree Farm. The farm is the only one in Connecticut with reindeer, the owner says. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Dzen Tree Farm is the only farm in Connecticut with live reindeer, according to the farm’s website, giving the destination an edge over hundreds of competitors across the state and New England region, Dzen said.

“If you have your choice between cutting a Christmas tree or cutting a Christmas tree and hanging out with a reindeer ... the reindeer always win,” Dzen said.

Dzen first introduced reindeer to his family-owned farm in 1999, he said, by renting the animals from a Texas farmer every holiday season. “It was a huge hit,” he said. But once state regulations banned the transportation of reindeer between states in 2002 after fear that disease would spread to local deer herds, according to a Hartford Courant report, Dzen looked for ways to safely possess and care for reindeer of his own.

In 2012, Dzen proposed a bill, later approved into law, that allowed the farm owner to legally own reindeer year-round.

Ever since, Dzen Tree Farm and its reindeer have been a local attraction for families, Dzen said.

Kathy LaPlante, right, and her husband, Ronald, search for boughs of pine at Dzen Tree Farm to make cemetery baskets that they will place on the graves of their loved ones. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Caring for the reindeer has become “a calling,” Dzen said. He serves on the board of directors for the Reindeer Owners and Breeders Association, a group dedicated to promoting reindeer farming and “maintaining quality standards,” according to its website.

Reindeer are moody. Sometimes they love human interaction and will approach visitors at the edge of the pen, Dzen said, following them around and practically begging for their furry snouts to be petted. (However tempting it may be, visitors should not touch or feed the animals, Dzen said.) Other times, the reindeer would rather be left alone, and will sleep in the corner of the pen or munch on hay.

But what makes Tuukka, Belle, Rudy, and Dash even more special, Dzen said, is that they serve as Santa’s spare reindeer should a member of the original crew — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, or Rudolph — be too sick or tired to make the trek around the world on Christmas Eve. And every year at sunset on Dec. 24, Dzen said he ensures his four reindeer are healthy and ready to help out Santa if they’re needed.

Though Santa and Mrs. Claus have already returned to the North Pole and won’t visit Dzen Tree Farm again this year, families are still welcome to stop by until the farm closes for the season Friday Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. The farm will reopen in 2023 the day after Thanksgiving, Dzen said.

“It’s my goal to make you and your family smile a little bit and to think a little bit less about some of the troubles in the world,” Dzen said. “We have no desire to be a Christmas tree farm. We want to be a destination. And the reindeer are a huge part of us trying to be a destination for your family tradition.”

Sofie Masse, 3, and her cousin Corbyn Falco, 10, made their way to see the reindeer at Dzen Tree Farm. The farm's reindeer serve as Santa's backups in case the original crew is too sick or tired on Christmas Eve. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie