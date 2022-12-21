Two Somerville teens, inspired by TikTok, charged with robbing postal carrier, prosecutors say

Inspired by postings on TikTok, two Somerville teenagers allegedly robbed a USPS mail delivery person in Melrose by threatening her with a knife and a realistic looking air pistol, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

In a statement, prosecutors said the teenagers, both 16 years old, “heard about the idea to steal mail containing checks through TikTok trends and other places as a way to make money.”

On Dec. 10, the teens allegedly acted. The teens were sitting on the front steps of a home on Orchard Lane in Melrose when the mail carrier delivered mail to a residence and was returning to her postal vehicle, prosecutors said.