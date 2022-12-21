Two Somerville teens, inspired by TikTok, charged with robbing postal carrier, prosecutors say

Inspired by postings on TikTok, two Somerville teenagers allegedly robbed a USPS mail delivery person in Melrose by threatening her with a knife and a realistic looking air pistol, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
In a statement, prosecutors said the teenagers, both 16 years old, “heard about the idea to steal mail containing checks through TikTok trends and other places as a way to make money.”
On Dec. 10, the teens allegedly acted. The teens were sitting on the front steps of a home on Orchard Lane in Melrose when the mail carrier delivered mail to a residence and was returning to her postal vehicle, prosecutors said.
Advertisement
“As she approached the driver’s door of her truck the two juveniles allegedly approached her, pointed an Airsoft pistol at her and showed her a knife and demanded postal property,” Ryan’s office said in a statement. “The letter carrier complied and the defendants fled the scene.”
The mail carrier was not physically harmed, prosecutors said.
During the following investigation, Melrose and State Police reviewed video of the incident. conducted interviews with witnesses and were able to identify the two teenagers, prosecutors said. On Sunday, police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” near a mailbox in Melrose.
“The juveniles were located inside the vehicle allegedly in possession of mail and the stolen postal property,” prosecutors wrote.
The two teens were charged in Juvenile Court with armed masked robbery. Most juvenile court proceedings are closed to the public.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.