URI basketball coach tops list of highest paid R.I. employees in 2022

Marc B. Parlange, who became URI’s president in 2021, was the second-highest earner, receiving $480,769.

PROVIDENCE — University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach Ryan “Archie” Miller topped the list of the highest paid state employees in 2022, taking home $794,615, according to newly released data.

URI employees accounted for six of the top 10 highest paid Rhode Island employees this year. The top 10 also included two doctors at the state’s troubled Eleanor Slater Hospital and two state Department of Corrections officers.

The Globe asked the Department of Administration for information on the 100 top earners on the state payroll in 2022. With a salary of $145,755, Governor Daniel J. McKee did not make the top 100 list.

Miller, the former head coach at Indiana University, took over the men’s basketball program in March after URI fired David Cox, and in doing so he took over the title of highest-paid state employee. Cox, who had been head coach since 2018, was the highest paid state employee in 2021, receiving $715,188.

URI’s women’s basketball coach Tammi M. Reiss rose to become the fourth highest paid state employee, receiving $380,653 — up from $265,384 last year and $190,000 in 2020.

The other URI employees in the Top 10 include former provost and vice president for academic affairs Donald H. DeHayes (fifth highest, $345,291), URI Director of Athletics Thorr D. Bjorn (sixth highest, $334,107), and URI Vice President for Research and Economic Development Peter J. Snyder (seventh highest, $331,442).

“The competition to recruit and retain talented faculty, administrators, athletics staff and others in a global marketplace is intense,” URI spokeswoman Dawn Bergantino said Wednesday. “Nationwide, it is extremely common for basketball or football coaches at Division I institutions to be a state’s highest paid employee.”

Miller’s pay in 2022 includes his base salary, fees for his appearance and participation in athletic events and functions, a portion of gate receipts for home games, and other categories of pay, she explained. “This is in line with the salaries of other Atlantic 10 coaches,” she said.

In a short period of time, Reiss has elevated URI’s women’s basketball program to become one of the best in the Atlantic 10 and a top 80 program nationally, Bergantino said. “She has received considerable interest from other institutions,” she said. “Her contract reflects that success and our desire to retain her.”

After announcing his retirement as provost in 2021, DeHayes remained on staff as a special adviser to the president through September 2022, Bergantino said. Salaries for Snyder, Bjorn, and other URI employees “are indicative of the competitive marketplace in which the university operates,” she said.

The third highest paid state employee was Dr. Purvi Chokshi, a physician general for the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospital, who earned $450,604, including a base salary of $195,602 and $207,954 in overtime.

Another BHDDH physician, Dr. Andrew P. Lekos, was the ninth highest paid employee. He earned $309,962, including a base salary of $195,602 and $79,447 in overtime.

BHDDH runs Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, caring for patients with a range of medical and psychiatric conditions. Eleanor Slater Hospital has continued to receive scrutiny in the past year, including a report on the “deplorable condition” of one unit and allegations of a sexual assault of one patient by another patient.

BHDDH officials have said doctors at Eleanor Slater are paid to take additional hours because the hospital must have coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Correctional officer Mark E. Wilbur continued to rack up overtime pay this year, taking home $229,413 in OT — three times his base salary of $72,810. His total pay of $312,750 made him the eighth-highest paid state employee.

Last year, Wilbur was the fifth highest paid state worker, making $305,091, including $221,518 in overtime on top of a base salary of $73,545. So in two years, he has earned $617,841.

Another correctional officer, Anthony J. Lucca, was the 10th highest paid state employee. He received $303,210, including base pay of $81,640 and $196,399 in overtime.

The Globe has reported that Rhode Island correctional officers have worked marathon 32-hour shifts thousands of times a year, going without sleep while pushing the bounds of health and safety.

The Department of Corrections has said prisons also are a 24/7 operation, and overtime is required to ensure that all shifts are covered and that safety and security are maintained.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.