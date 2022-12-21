Woman stabbed in Dorchester in critical condition

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in Dorchester Wednesday evening, allegedly by another woman who was arrested, police said.

At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to 500 Geneva Ave. with reports of a fight, Colon told reporters at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a stab wound, Colon said, according to an audio recording of his remarks.

The assailant was also identified on the scene, and she was placed under arrest, according to Colon.

Her name, and the charges she faced, were not immediately released Wednesday evening.

The altercation began at a nearby gas station before moving to the area of 500 Geneva Ave., Colon said. The incident did not appear to be random, according to Colon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who want to help anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

The stabbing is at least the second time in recent months that a woman has been violently attacked on Geneva Avenue. In October, Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a mother to a five-month-old son, was killed in a triple shooting while filming a music video with friends, the Globe reported.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.