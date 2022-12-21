Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia.

This undated US State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The vote to confirm Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador came hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to arrive Wednesday in Washington for a historic visit.

Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive in Washington for a historic visit, senators voted to 93-2 to confirm career diplomat Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador to Russia. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts the Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the chamber’s session by saying that Wednesday's passage of a fresh $45 billion military aid package for Ukraine and confirmation of the new U.S. ambassador to Russia would send a strong signal that Americans stand “unequivocally” with the Ukrainian people.

Tracy, a career member of the Foreign Service, “will be tasked with standing up to Putin,” Schumer said.