The Amirault trials were not ‘tainted’

The Editorial Board got it right when it noted that a pardon in the Fells Acres cases would not be an exoneration, (”The Fells Acres saga continues,” Opinion, Dec. 15). But what it didn’t get right was adopting the defense mantra that the investigation used “outdated” and questionable techniques.

Do practices and protocols evolve over time? Of course. Were the investigative techniques employed in these cases questionable or improper? Unequivocally not.

The defense depiction of the investigation is a complete misrepresentation. The investigation was carefully planned and coordinated by a multidisciplinary team of skilled professionals to ensure its integrity and credibility. While conducted nearly 40 years ago, there was enough known at the time to guide the investigative process, including coordinated investigations to prevent duplicative interviews and the use of non-coercive, non-suggestive questions. It is a discredited lower court opinion that is repeatedly relied upon by critics, that included a litany of completely erroneous facts about an “improper investigation” and was ultimately reversed by a unanimous Supreme Judicial Court that characterized it as containing “significant error,” “inexplicably …not consider(ing) relevant testimony at trial” and being “meritless.”