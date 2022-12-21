Better to create new art

Usually, I agree with what Renée Loth writes in the Globe, but not this time regarding “Throwing soup at a Van Gogh won’t save the planet” (Opinion, Dec. 19). Maybe not, but it can help. If our civilization carries on the way it has, the future for Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings will look like dystopian visions. So there will be nothing to throw soup at, and Mona Lisa will look like the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor, Lucy. The current theater of besmirching museum art created more public attention for climate change than the serious discussions organized by international conferences.

Anatol Zukerman