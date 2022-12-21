fb-pixel Skip to main content
Better to create new art

Updated December 21, 2022, 1 hour ago
Climate activists from Last Generation posed by "The Sower," an 1888 painting by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, after they threw pea soup at it on Nov. 4, as it was on show at Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte. Climate activists from Last Generation said the attack carried out by four individuals was "a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism."STRINGER/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images

Usually, I agree with what Renée Loth writes in the Globe, but not this time regarding “Throwing soup at a Van Gogh won’t save the planet” (Opinion, Dec. 19). Maybe not, but it can help. If our civilization carries on the way it has, the future for Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings will look like dystopian visions. So there will be nothing to throw soup at, and Mona Lisa will look like the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor, Lucy. The current theater of besmirching museum art created more public attention for climate change than the serious discussions organized by international conferences.

Anatol Zukerman

Plymouth

The writer is an artist.

