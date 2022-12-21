The Joyes’ ever merry Christmas

Dear Friends,

How special to be sharing our holiday missive once again! COVID left such a terrible gap in our lives; will we ever get those years back? Bloodied yet unbowed, we forge on!

[The real gap in our lives was the six-month jail sentence Jon and idiot child Jon-Jon got for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. It turns out “Q told us to” isn’t a very powerful defense in a US court. Well, it was a relaxing six months for me; I binged all 19 seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy!” I can’t believe Mary died! “Routine surgery” my eye!]

Our family breadwinners, techno-stars Jon and son Jon-Jon, are finally back in the saddle! They are indefatigable when it comes to finding new entrepreneurial opportunities at the intersection of innovation and profit!

[They spent most of COVID “mining” various iterations of bitcoin nonsense: TrumpCoin, FreedomCoin, MAGAcoin. (What? No JAREDcoin?) National Grid sent an investigator over to check into the 10,000 kilowatt hours of energy we were using each month. He didn’t seem convinced when I told him my granddaughter had started mass-producing grand batard sourdough loaves on her Farm-to-Table play kitchen. It’s not as if right-wing crypto-crap was ever going to pay off, but now that Sam Bankman-Hobbit is behind bars, we’re all doomed.]

Daughter Johanna is a chip off the old block. She’s been on the West Coast for years, fully dug into the Silicon Valley gold rush!

[There’s no dumpster fire that hasn’t singed her: She worked at Theranos, and pre-rescue WeWork. Her unerring instinct for economic black holes has just landed her at Twitter!

After Elon Musk fired his “Trust and Safety Council,” he hired people like Johanna as “content reviewers,” i.e. censors. Her specific instructions were: “Keep the Nazi content at 1937 levels or below.”

They’ll probably pay her in worthless Tesla stock. She can use the certificates to wrap Christmas presents in 2023.]

While Johanna seeks her fortune in the wide world, I’ve been caring for baby Jynx. She’s no “baby” any more! Jynx is an elegant, 7-year old lady!

[And she’s going to have to earn her keep. Jynx is one of the very few under-12 sword-swallowing acts on TikTok, and she’s been racking up about 120,000 views per upload. I suggested she’d get a lot more hits if we doused the sword in flaming napalm, but her mom nixed that. Too much attention could be counterproductive.]

How about me? You know I’m always looking for a chance to put my culinary skills to work. I think I’ve found a perfect niche that combines community service with important public policy goals. Stay tuned for my e-mail blast!

[While our governor has decided to focus his career on the nation’s locker rooms, his successor and the Legislature seem bent on killing off the elderly. In the immortal words of former Boston University president John Silber: “When you’ve had a long life and you’re ripe, it’s time to go.”

So I’ll be launching my food delivery service, The Last Supper, cooking up a relaxing stew of comfort food and barbiturates for those seeking to shuffle off the mortal coil. The recipe’s pretty simple: One part mac and cheese, 20 parts rat poison. It’s like Meals on Wheels, except you don’t waste energy on return trips.]

Best wishes from all the Joyes — Jon, Jon-Jon, Johanna, junior Jynx and me, Joyce. Enjoy the incipient Year of the Sheep, and don’t get fleeced!

[I guess the sheeple are really buying into the Biden regime. Is he going to Make America Legit Again? Say it ain’t so, Joe! Maybe the smoking gun laptop will do him in; a woman can dream, can’t she?]

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.