A Southwest Corridor win and an Allston loss

No question, the 50th anniversary of the decision to drop I-95 through Boston’s southwest neighborhoods should be celebrated as a major victory for the activists involved and the communities threatened, but it would be a mistake to assume that this one victory represented a major change in transportation policy (”Recalling the road not traveled,” Page A1, Dec. 6). Just as I-95 was stopped, I-93 was continued to the Central Artery which resulted in the infamous merge, a high-wire act of nerves that inspired the Central Artery North Project and its spiraling “temporary” ramps over Charlestown and Somerville, which were eventually dwarfed by the even bigger whirling ramps of the subsequent Central Artery project. That merge has been constructed and reconstructed three times, each time only growing larger. The Artery project buried the existing eyesore in a $14 billion series of tunnels while significantly expanding the highway’s capacity. According to the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drove 1.26 trillion miles in 1972. By 2021 the reported number was more than 2.8 trillion miles. We stopped one highway but we didn’t exit the cars, and there’s been no comparable commitment to mass transit. In fact, the Artery project dropped the long-desired North South Rail Link, which promised to revolutionize regional transportation by connecting the North and South Stations in Boston.

We continue to build highways, albeit fewer, but we have been aggressively expanding and widening others while disastrously ignoring mass transit. The obvious lesson of three generations of Central Artery ramps should teach us that we can’t build our way out of this mess with bigger roads. Highway planners talk in terms nowadays of “roadway diets” for different users, and yet in Allston, 12 lanes of traffic roaring alongside the Charles River are proposed. Pedestrians and cyclists on a meager strip of parkland now will be shoved out onto the river on some kind of boardwalk. Bikes and walkers will get slim rations while cars will feast luxuriously in this unfair buffet. Transit riders may get nothing at all. Despite the win of 1972, the boldness of a half-century ago is missing, not to mention the imagination of that transit expansion plan of 75 years past. And that North South Rail Link has been waiting since the 1890s.