Vega-C rocket launch fails in French Guiana

BERLIN (AP) — The launch of a European Vega C rocket carrying two Airbus satellites failed less than three minutes after lift-off from the European base in French Guiana on Wednesday.

Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said in a statement that “an anomaly occurred” approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after liftoff, "thus ending the Vega C mission.”

It did not give any further information, but planned to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.