All the hard work pays off for these local college football recruits on early signing day

So, at the tail end of his junior year, he decided to take up Governor’s Academy coach Jim O’Leary on his offer to play football at the preparatory school in Byfield.

The joy of playing basketball began to fade for Holden Symonds early in his high school career, then slipped away entirely when the world shut down in 2020.

Surrounded by his brother, Jay Jr. (top left), father, Jay Sr. (top right), and Lisa (right), in their Methuen home, Governor's Academy senior Holden Symonds signed his letter of intent with Boston College early Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 240-pounder from Melrose started working out during the offseason and was a natural at the tight end position. In late May, coaches from Boston College made two trips up to Govs to watch him go through drills, offering him a full scholarship on the second visit May 31.

Symonds said it didn’t take long for him to decide on BC, and on Wednesday, he inked his commitment as early as possible on football national signing day, signing his letter of intent at 7 a.m. among friends and family.

“I basically decided right then and there,” Symonds said about getting offered by BC offensive coordinator John McNulty. “BC has been my dream school for whatever sport since I was a kid. I love New England and wanted to stay as close to home as possible, so when they gave me the scholarship it was just a done deal.”

Symonds is from a football family. His father, Jay, played at Bentley, and his brother, Jay Symonds Jr., just wrapped up a distinguished career at Stanford.

But he began playing basketball year round at a young age, and couldn’t risk injury on the football field when he already held offers to play hoops at Bryant, Siena, and others.

As soon as Symonds decided to make the switch, college coaches jumped at the opportunity to add a tantalizing athlete at tight end, a position that has seen several high-profile basketball players transition to the gridiron with success at the collegiate and professional level.

“Watching [Symonds] play basketball, with that size, that footwork, and that athletic ability, I could see something special,” O’Leary said.

“Once we started workouts, he got better and better every single day. We had 25 to 30 coaches come out right away once they heard. Everybody wanted to get their hands on him.”

▪ Several area recruits are heading to Boston College, including three from two-time MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl champion Catholic Memorial.

There are eight members of the Knights Class of 2023 signing their commitments on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s the first time we’ve been lucky enough to have a class like this,” said CM coach John DiBiaso. “It’s a great class and I’m fortunate to be part of four Catholic Conference titles and two Super Bowl titles.”

Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore is signing with Notre Dame, tailback Carson Harwood and wide receiver Mervens Amazan are committing to Rhode Island, offensive lineman Tim Bruen with Bucknell, and linebacker David Afogho with Bowling Green.

Elite cornerback Max Tucker switched his commitment from Akron to BC, joining teammates Jaedn Skeete and Datrell Jones, who made early decisions to stay local with the Eagles.

“I’m grateful to be able to keep playing with my brothers and go to work with them,” said Jones, who will sign on Thursday at the Yawkey Club of Roxbury.

“Playing at BC was always a dream I’ve had since I was playing Pop Warner. It shows that all the hard work I put in is paying off.”

Here is a list of EMass football athletes signing their commitments this week:

David Afogho, Catholic Memorial (Bowling Green)

Joenel Aguero, St. John’s Prep (Georgia)

Mervens Amazan, Catholic Memorial (URI)

Jayden Bass, Springfield Central (Syracuse)

Alex Berrouet, Acton-Boxborough (Maine)

Tim Bruen, Catholic Memorial (Cornell)

Jack Crowley, Milton Academy (Harvard)

Ronan Hanfin, BB&N (Clemson)

Carson Harwood, Catholic Memorial (URI)

Jake Holtschlag, Milton Academy (Georgetown)

Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial (BC)

Isaiah Kacyvenski Jr., BB&N (Harvard)

Nathan Laplante, Taunton (Bryant)

Case Mankins, Bishop Feehan (URI)

Tucker McDonald, Wachusett (UConn)

Sean Mercuri, Central Catholic (Merrimack)

Ryan O’Connor, Milford (Bucknell)

Andrew Rappleyea, Milton Academy (Penn State)

Jaedn Skeete, Catholic Memorial (BC)

Boubacar Traore, Catholic Memorial (Notre Dame)

Max Tucker, Catholic Memorial (BC)

Will Watson, Springfield Central (Virginia Tech)

Rayden Waweru, Brooks (Georgetown)

Andrew Wetterwald, Andover (Trinity)

Jaden Wiggins, Central Catholic (UMass)

