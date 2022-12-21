Attleboro boys’ hockey ends 27-game losing streak spanning two years in an explosive nonleague win over Tri-County

Almost two years of frustration came to an end for the Attleboro boys’ hockey team Wednesday night.

The Blue Bombardiers skated to a 10-4 victory over Tri-County in a nonleague matchup at New England Sports Village, their first trip to the win column since Jan. 27, 2021 — snapping a streak of 27 straight losses, including an 0-18 mark last winter.

Senior captain Mike Lachance scored three goals for Attleboro (1-3), which eclipsed its entire goal total from a season ago (8) over three periods against the Cougars.