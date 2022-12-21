The Black Keys, Bel Biv DeVoe to perform at 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Music group Bel Biv DeVoe will perform the national anthem along with the Boston Pops at the NHL’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, the league announced Wednesday.

The Black Keys will perform during during the first intermission, the NHL announced.

Bel Biv DeVoe, the Boston-based spinoff of music group New Edition, released its first album “Poison” in 1990 and features group members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe. They will sing the national anthem while the Boston Pops, led by conductor Keith Lockhart, plays the music.