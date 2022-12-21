EMass. girls’ basketball: With 53 points combined in Medfield’s last two wins, Kate Olenik headlines the Players of the Week

Ella Getz, Wayland — The promising freshman exploded for 25 points two games in a row — a 55-30 victory over Bedford on Friday and a 68-61 win over Acton-Boxborough on Tuesday.

Camryn Collins, Foxborough — A junior guard, she scored 24 points in a 67-31 triumph over Mansfield and racked up 20 more in a 55-50 win over Franklin.

Emily Collins, Winchester — The junior’s 27-point, 16-rebound effort helped the Red & Black outlast Belmont, 45-43. Her 32-point, 13-rebound performance fueled a 48-38 win over Wilmington.

Kate Olenik, Medfield — Her 28-point, six-steal effort fueled the Warriors to a 54-27 win over Westwood. Averaging 26.3 points per game, the senior guard then tossed in 25 more as the Warriors beat Norwood, 60-40, on Tuesday.

Brooke Orton, Joseph Case — Orton, a senior, dropped 24 points in a 71-56 win over Bourne and contributed 22 more in a 69-34 victory over Seekonk.

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame-Hingham — The sophomore guard racked up 21 points and 10 assists in an 81-29 win over Cape Cod Academy and added 35 points plus six assists in a 54-50 victory over Ursuline.

