GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass. girls’ basketball: With 53 points combined in Medfield’s last two wins, Kate Olenik headlines the Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated December 21, 2022, 58 minutes ago
Medfield senior guard Kate Olenik headlined the EMass. girls' basketball Players of the Week after scoring a combined 53 points in wins over Westwood and Norwood.DebeeTlumacki

Emily Collins, Winchester — The junior’s 27-point, 16-rebound effort helped the Red & Black outlast Belmont, 45-43. Her 32-point, 13-rebound performance fueled a 48-38 win over Wilmington.

Camryn Collins, Foxborough — A junior guard, she scored 24 points in a 67-31 triumph over Mansfield and racked up 20 more in a 55-50 win over Franklin.

Ella Getz, Wayland — The promising freshman exploded for 25 points two games in a row — a 55-30 victory over Bedford on Friday and a 68-61 win over Acton-Boxborough on Tuesday.

Kate Olenik, Medfield — Her 28-point, six-steal effort fueled the Warriors to a 54-27 win over Westwood. Averaging 26.3 points per game, the senior guard then tossed in 25 more as the Warriors beat Norwood, 60-40, on Tuesday.

Brooke Orton, Joseph Case — Orton, a senior, dropped 24 points in a 71-56 win over Bourne and contributed 22 more in a 69-34 victory over Seekonk.

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame-Hingham — The sophomore guard racked up 21 points and 10 assists in an 81-29 win over Cape Cod Academy and added 35 points plus six assists in a 54-50 victory over Ursuline.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

