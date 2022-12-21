How should the Patriots approach their final three games of the regular season?

So, how should the team approach this final stretch?

The first 15 weeks of the season, however, indicate the much more likely outcome is that the Patriots miss out on the postseason for the second time in three years. According to FiveThirtyEight, New England has just a 19 percent chance of earning a playoff spot.

With three regular-season games left on their schedule, Patriots coaches and players will treat the next few weeks as if they have a chance to advance to the postseason. And they do, albeit a slim one. If the Patriots win out, they will clinch a playoff berth.

Advertisement

Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday his message is always the same.

“One day at a time,” he said. “One game at a time.”

The season may already feel like a wash, especially after the embarrassing debacle in the final seconds against the Raiders last Sunday. But there’s still value in the remaining three games, starting with on Saturday against the Bengals.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Offensively, the Patriots should try to right the ship as best they can. The passing attack sputtered last Sunday, with Mac Jones turning in the worst statistical performance of his career: completing 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards, no touchdowns, and a 52.1 rating.

There are a number of factors affecting the offense’s struggles, from substandard play-calling to an inconsistent line to poor execution. Although the lack of specifics may be frustrating, Belichick isn’t wrong by keeping his answer broad when asked what needs to improve.

“I don’t think it’s any one thing,” he said.

It’s unrealistic to expect drastic, wholesale changes at this point in the season. But the Patriots should try to rectify at least two critical areas, their conversion rate in the red zone (ranked last by a considerable margin) and on third down (ranked 29th).

Advertisement

Since the bye week, the Patriots have converted just 15 of 61 third-down plays (24.6 percent). They’ve scored a touchdown on just two of their 11 red-zone trips (18.2 percent). Both of those scores came in the same game, against the Cardinals.

The bar is low. Is it really too tall a task to ask the Patriots to improve these numbers?

If the Patriots lose to the Bengals, effectively sealing their fate, perhaps they should alter their plans. Save the beginnings of an offensive turnaround for next season.

Instead, it might be time to rest Rhamondre Stevenson. There’s no reason to run him into the ground. Stevenson, still dealing with an ankle injury, already has proven himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He doesn’t need to log unnecessary miles.

Sitting Stevenson would give the Patriots an opportunity to further evaluate rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong. With Damien Harris set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Patriots could use a bigger sample size on the rookie tandem to head into the offseason with more clarity.

In addition to Harris, the Patriots have 18 players scheduled to become free agents, including wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor, safeties Devin McCourty and Jabrill Peppers, cornerback Jonathan Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebackers Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The organization already has a good idea of what these players can do, but over the next three weeks the Patriots should do whatever they need to ensure they have the best understanding of the talent in their position groups. Feature the younger players more, if necessary.

Advertisement

As for if the plan is to stick with Jones as starting quarterback for the final three weeks?

Belichick wouldn’t confirm.

“The plan is to try and beat Cincinnati,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.