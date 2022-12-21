Is the rise in nonleague, regular-season tournaments good for women’s college hockey?

Two high-profile tournaments — the Henderson Collegiate Showcase in Las Vegas and the Smashville Showdown in Nashville — took place over Thanksgiving weekend. Boston University took part in the Vegas event, while Northeastern came out the winner in Nashville. In 2021, Boston College participated in the Nashville event. Not only did those teams play excellent nonleague opponents, which is great for national rankings and jockeying for NCAA Tournament at-large bids, they played in cities that don’t regularly see women’s hockey.

Women’s college hockey has seen a rise in nonleague regular-season tournaments that see some of the nation’s best programs face off, and Boston-based teams have been participants. These tournaments increase the sport’s visibility but come with growing pains.

But one coach wonders if the financial outlay programs make in order to participate is worth it.

“The money that all four teams spent going to Las Vegas was exorbitant compared to what a normal weekend road trip might be,” said Grant Kimball, an assistant coach at Yale and the creator of womenscollegehockey.org, a website and newsletter promoting the sport.

Kimball’s Bulldogs took part in the Las Vegas tournament alongside BU. Both teams enjoyed the experience, taking side trips to hike and sightsee. But according to Kimball, organizers didn’t “help teams on the financial end,” not comping hotel rooms or assisting with flights.

Programs are on their own to pay for trips to these tournaments that are meant to grow the sport, and that in turn eliminates some programs from participating.

“This doesn’t happen to just any team,” said BU defender Nadia Mattivi prior to the Las Vegas tournament. “We’re very lucky that we have the resources and the fact that our program believes in us and they’re sending out to Vegas.”

Even the programs that could afford it had to make budget changes in order to do so.

“Our program was made well aware that this was not an every weekend occurrence and there may be some sacrifices we have to make with meals or something else along the way to make it work,” said Kimball.

These tournaments have raised a lot of questions. Is something that many programs can’t afford good for the sport? Or is getting the sport in front of these new markets and getting great nonleague competition worth the outlay?

Kimball, who also sits on the American Hockey Coaches Association’s women’s hockey committee, believes there is a middle ground. Every November, Yale typically takes part in the Nutmeg Classic, a nonleague tournament comprised of Connecticut programs. The Bulldogs skipped the tournament this year in favor of the Las Vegas event. Kimball thinks the growth of nonleague tournaments could continue but that they should be more like the Nutmeg or Beanpot: focused locally and hosted at schools.

“Everybody’s watching their pennies,” said Kimball. “If more events are going to materialize, I think they’re going to be on a more local level. Less overnight, less cost.”

Set for World University Games

The Winter World University Games take place Jan. 12–22 in Lake Placid, N.Y., and several local players will represent the United States. Teams are made up of current college players or those who have been out of school for less than a year. This year, the US squad is mostly composed of players who graduated this past spring, with a few active Division 1 and 3 players.

Worcester State’s Clare Conway is one of those active players, playing a graduate year with the Lancers. The Billerica native, who began her career at Becker College before it shuttered in 2021, is the reigning ECHA Player of the Year. She has 13 goals and five assists through just 11 games.

It is not often that Division 3 players get the nod for international experiences, so Conway is relishing the opportunity.

“I grew up pretending to play for Team USA in street hockey or video games,” said Conway in a school release. “So, to finally be able to do that is a surreal dream come true.”

Current Saint Anselm and former BC forward Natalie Tulchinsky has also been named to the team, as has Arlington’s Shannon Griffin, who graduated from Princeton in the spring.

Melissa Piacentini, Northeastern’s director of hockey operations, will help coach the US team. A standout at Syracuse during her playing days, she will be reunited with her former coach, Paul Flanagan, Team USA’s general manager.

Hamilton on hot streak

Hamilton College is one of the teams to watch in Division 3 women’s hockey headed into the holiday week schedule thanks to a four-game winning streak and a top-15 national ranking. Much of that recent success is because of contributions from Massachusetts players. Junior Abby Smith, from Newton, scored twice in the Continentals’ Dec. 10 victory over Endicott. Hingham’s Maura Holden has been one of Hamilton’s most active shooters with 11 over her last four games

