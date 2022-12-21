Katie McCormack shines for Notre Dame (Hingham) girls’ gymastics in win over Carver/Middleborugh

Emily Lembo took second all-around (33.5) and on the beam (8.8) for the Cougars (2-0).

Katie McCormack won all-around with a 36.1 score, posting victories in the vault (9.3), bars (8.7), beam (9.2), and floor (8.9) to Notre Dame (Hingham) to a 135.5-121.650 victory over Carver Middleborough.

Newton South 137.950, Newton North 128.450 — Sophomore Amelie Hirst scored a 36.55 in the all-around as the Lions (1-0) earned a nonleague win.

Scituate 125.350, Whitman-Hanson 118.25 — Hailey Dwyer led in the vault (8.45) and on the floor (8.5) as the Sailors won their first home meet.

Wrestling

Milford 53, Franklin 18 — Seniors Michael Mastroianni (285 pounds) and Hampton Kaye-Kuter (220) were two of the 11 winners for the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock victory.

Milton 54, Walpole 28 — Gabe Veal and Val Kellici earned their first varsity win, as the Wildcats took the Bay State Conference clash.

Natick 65, Weymouth 10 — Senior captains Louie Linton (126 pounds), Shaun McLaughlin (132), Mike Anniballi (160), Tucker Vician (180), and Bennett Sonneborn (195) all earned pins in the Bay State victory.

Oliver Ames 54, Mansfield 30 — Junior Anthony Stone (160 pounds) earned his first career varsity pin and senior captain Nathan Lipski (145 pounds) beat the buzzer with a pin at 2:00 on the nose in the first period as the Lions (6-1) opened their Hockomock schedule with a win.

Sharon 54, Canton 21 — The Eagles (4-1) received pins from Ashmith Yeruva, Vehnil Rangaraman, Cam Birnbaum, Nick Varvak, Aaron Stafford, Mason Lelling, and Cormac Horlbogen as they earned a Hockomock League win.

St. John’s Prep 54, Monty Tech/Fitchburg 24 — Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds) and Rawson Iwanicki (160) took two of nine wins (all via fall) for the Eagles (6-0).

Triton 42, Lynn Tech 6 — Triton had seven wrestlers who took wins by fall, including Boston Records (126 pounds), Aiden Quinn (132), Ashton Wonson (220), and Tony Sforza (285) who each earned theirs in less than a minute for the Vikings (4-1).

Westford 54, Northeast/Bishop Fenwick 21 — Seniors Connor Houge (113 pounds) and Hari Verma (126) were among seven who earned pins for the Ghosts in the victory.



