Patriots

Linebacker Matthew Judon is only member of the Patriots named to the Pro Bowl

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated December 21, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Judon leads the Patriots with 14.5 sacks.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Matthew Judon was the lone Patriots’ player chosen for the Pro Bowl, it was revealed Wednesday.

The linebacker, who has a career-high 14.5 sacks through 14 games, is headed to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and second as a member of the Patriots. Judon, who is just the fourth player in franchise history to record back-to-back seasons of double digit sacks, is nearing the franchise single-season mark of 18.5, set by Andre Tippett in 1984. (Tippett turned the trick in a 16-game season.)

This year, players from each conference will compete in a series of skills competitions throughout the week, which will be capped off by the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.

