Linebacker Matthew Judon is only member of the Patriots named to the Pro Bowl

Matthew Judon was the lone Patriots’ player chosen for the Pro Bowl, it was revealed Wednesday.

The linebacker, who has a career-high 14.5 sacks through 14 games, is headed to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and second as a member of the Patriots. Judon, who is just the fourth player in franchise history to record back-to-back seasons of double digit sacks, is nearing the franchise single-season mark of 18.5, set by Andre Tippett in 1984. (Tippett turned the trick in a 16-game season.)